Megan Fox Clarifies Which Plastic Surgery Procedures She's Had Done

This is
Jennifer's Megan Fox's body.
And she's ready to set the record straight about which cosmetic surgeries she has, and more importantly, hasn't had done.
"Here's things I haven't done that I have been accused of doing," she told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper during a March 20 episode of the podcast. "I've never had a face lift of any kind, so no mid-face lift, no lateral brow lift, although I would like one. I've never done threads. I've never had buccal fat done."
She continued, "I'll never have any fat done, I'm a very lean person that doesn't have enough body fat or fat in my face, so I'll only ever put fat in, I will never be taking fat out. Which leads me to I've never had any liposuction, or body contouring or anything like that."
And while she said she had a rhinoplasty around age 23 and has had her breasts done on three separate occasions—the first when she was in her early 20s, the second after she'd finished breastfeeding and the third more recently—there is one reason she hasn't had more procedures done.
"I don't like surgery," she admitted. "My body doesn't react well to general anesthesia, and so when I go to have a surgery it's a very big deal. I'm very afraid of dying under general anesthesia, so I don't take surgery lightly and therefore I have not had many of them because of that."
But while the Transformers alum was forthcoming about her procedures—and confirmed she's had filler and botox—there is one procedure she's keeping under wraps.
"There's one thing I had done that I'm gatekeeping," she teased, not even willing to give a hint. "It was really good, and it's not a known plastic surgery, people don't even really know about it. I wanted it really badly."
The 37-year-old is aware, however, of how much of a hot topic plastic surgery is—especially when it comes to her. But when it comes to feeling shame or embarrassment, Megan believes those feelings to be expendable.
"I don't understand the point of shaming people for getting stuff done," she said. "Granted, I'm not encouraging anyone to do anything crazy. Like I said, you need to be very safe and very careful when you do any of this stuff. But it's a very weird thing to shame people for."
Because, especially for Megan, all her procedures have done is made her happier in the skin she's in.
"The more that I've taken control of my body and done the things that I've always wanted to do," she explained, "the more comfortable I am in my body. And the more freedom I have."
