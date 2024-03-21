Megan Fox Clarifies Which Plastic Surgery Procedures She's Had Done

Watch : Megan Fox’s Plastic Surgery Confession!

This is Jennifer's Megan Fox's body.

And she's ready to set the record straight about which cosmetic surgeries she has, and more importantly, hasn't had done.

"Here's things I haven't done that I have been accused of doing," she told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper during a March 20 episode of the podcast. "I've never had a face lift of any kind, so no mid-face lift, no lateral brow lift, although I would like one. I've never done threads. I've never had buccal fat done."

She continued, "I'll never have any fat done, I'm a very lean person that doesn't have enough body fat or fat in my face, so I'll only ever put fat in, I will never be taking fat out. Which leads me to I've never had any liposuction, or body contouring or anything like that."

And while she said she had a rhinoplasty around age 23 and has had her breasts done on three separate occasions—the first when she was in her early 20s, the second after she'd finished breastfeeding and the third more recently—there is one reason she hasn't had more procedures done.