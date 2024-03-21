Exclusive

Chase Stokes Pushes Back on People Who Think He’s “Oversharing” His Relationship With Kelsea Ballerini

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Chase Stokes defended how much he shares about his relationship with country singer Kelsea Ballerini on social media.

By Leah Degrazia Mar 21, 2024 2:50 AMTags
CouplesCelebritiesKelsea BalleriniChase Stokes
Watch: Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes knows his limits. 

The Outer Banks star pushed back on people who criticize him for talking about his relationship with girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini, arguing that social media really only offers a "glimpse" of their romance.

"Sometimes it feels like maybe it's an oversharing situation, or maybe there's a lot of details," Chase exclusively told E! News, "but I truthfully believe that my personal life is really, really private."

The 31-year-old—who confirmed his relationship with Kelsea in March 2023—added that he doesn't feel "any obligation to share" his personal life online, though he does "give a glimpse into here and there." 

"But for the most part," he insisted, "I still feel like I have a really good grasp on my privacy."

In fact, Chase has a very low-key approach to dating during busy times in his and Kelsea's schedules.

"We've done FaceTime date nights," Chase revealed, "where we'll pick a cuisine and then figure out, 'Do we want to do red wine tonight? Do we want to do a white wine or are we just drinking water?' So, we have found beautiful ways to make distance at times work."

photos
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes: Romance Rewind

Fortunately, distance isn't something they've had to contend with while the actor films the fourth season of Outer Banks, which is expected to hit Netflix later this year. 

"We've been really fortunate in this recent chapter that our busy seasons have not overlapped," Chase explained. "So, [Kelsea will] either be here or I'll go to Nashville, which has made it really nice. In the future and as we've continued to grow in our relationship, we just try to make sure our schedules can coexist and we have time."

(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Trending Stories

1

Christine Quinn's Son Taken to Hospital After Her Husband's Arrest

2

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Reacts to Travis Kelce's Impersonation

3

Drake Bell Responds to Josh Peck's Silence Around Quiet on Set

But Chase isn't alone on the set of Outer Banks, which also stars Austin NorthRudy PankowJonathan DavissDrew StarkeyMadison Bailey and ex Madelyn Cline, who he split with in November 2021. After all, his rescue dog Milo is always by his side, so much so that Chase said the pup "kind of grew up on Outer Banks."

And that's partly why the actor wanted to partner up with ZYRTEC®, his "go-to" medicine to combat allergies during walks with his furry friend. 

"This one felt super authentic because I actually have really bad allergies," Chase explained. "So, it's been a really cool thing."

As for the other reason Chase wanted to work with the brand? It's raising money for charity in collaboration with WoofTrax, which donates money to the nonprofit Mutual Rescue every time you log a walk with your pet on the app. 

"It's a really great charity and I encourage everybody to go check it out." he told E!. "If you have time, go download the app and do some good for all those animals out there in need."

Keep reading for more stars who have adorable pets. 

Instagram/Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner

The Yellowstone star introduced his new dog  to the world in February 2024, writing on Instagram, "I'm already in love with this special guy."

Sarah Jessica Parker / Instagram
Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex and the City alum adopted the same kitten Carrie Bradshaw takes in during the second season of And Just Like That.

Instagram
Jimmy Fallon

Party crasher! The late night talk show host's dog Gary joined him as he perfomed a remote opening monologue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

They're always there when you need them! The Legally Blonde star was comforted by dogs Pepper and Lou while battling a sinus infection.

Instagram
Taylor Swift

T.Swift is arguably our favorite cat lady, especially when she posts pics with her cat Meredith. She took her love for cats to another level by starring in the movie Cats.

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory actress has many four-legged friends keeping her busy at home.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

"Guess what everyone it's time for me to post THIS photo again. happy birthday to the light of my life. my gooooszeeessskeh. i love u i love u i love u," the "Dangerous Womansinger wrote in honor of her dog. 

Instagram
Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry

The Carnival Row actor smiled for a picture with his fiancée's pup Nugget!

Instagram
Jennifer Aniston

Dogs will always be there for you! The Friends star loves cuddling up to her dog Clyde.

Instagram
Jeffree Star

The makeup mogul is a proud parent to multiple Pomeranians.

Instagram
Emma Chamberlain

The YouTuber's cat Frankie sure knows how to photo bomb! Frankie and sibling Declan also have their own Instagram account with over 200K followers.

Instagram
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

"Our pre-workout ritual. We throw on 'Rocky Mountain Way' from Joe Walsh and get to rough housin'. He's definitely 'on one' and feelin' himself today cause he killed a lizard," the actor wrote on Instagram. "He also knows when I lay down its a trap! Smart boy. Let's get to work."

Instagram
Zendaya

The Euphoria star gushed about her four-legged friend, "Missing my son...I get to see him in like 3 days #NoonyinNY."

Instagram
Liam Hemsworth

"Nothing beats riding your horse on the beach," the Hunger Games alum joked.

Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The model is mom to a pet rabbit named Cecil Bunny Delevingne. With a name like that, we are sure the bunny has quite the personality.

Instagram
Ice T & Coco

This family loves their bulldogs! King Maximus and Princess Alexus have their own Instagram page, too!

Instagram/TraceMe
Russell Wilson

The Seatttle Seahawks quarterback brought this adorable pooch home to Ciara. "New Pup Alert!!! Welcome to the Wilson Family!" he captioned the precious pic. 

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

The former Bachelor Nation couple rang in the holiday season with their dogs, Ramen and Pinot.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Christine Quinn's Son Taken to Hospital After Her Husband's Arrest

2

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Reacts to Travis Kelce's Impersonation

3

Drake Bell Responds to Josh Peck's Silence Around Quiet on Set

4

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reacts to Criticism About His Marriage

5

Dan Schneider Breaks Silence on Docuseries Quiet on Set