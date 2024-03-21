Chase Stokes Pushes Back on People Who Think He’s “Oversharing” His Relationship With Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes knows his limits.
The Outer Banks star pushed back on people who criticize him for talking about his relationship with girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini, arguing that social media really only offers a "glimpse" of their romance.
"Sometimes it feels like maybe it's an oversharing situation, or maybe there's a lot of details," Chase exclusively told E! News, "but I truthfully believe that my personal life is really, really private."
The 31-year-old—who confirmed his relationship with Kelsea in March 2023—added that he doesn't feel "any obligation to share" his personal life online, though he does "give a glimpse into here and there."
"But for the most part," he insisted, "I still feel like I have a really good grasp on my privacy."
In fact, Chase has a very low-key approach to dating during busy times in his and Kelsea's schedules.
"We've done FaceTime date nights," Chase revealed, "where we'll pick a cuisine and then figure out, 'Do we want to do red wine tonight? Do we want to do a white wine or are we just drinking water?' So, we have found beautiful ways to make distance at times work."
Fortunately, distance isn't something they've had to contend with while the actor films the fourth season of Outer Banks, which is expected to hit Netflix later this year.
"We've been really fortunate in this recent chapter that our busy seasons have not overlapped," Chase explained. "So, [Kelsea will] either be here or I'll go to Nashville, which has made it really nice. In the future and as we've continued to grow in our relationship, we just try to make sure our schedules can coexist and we have time."
But Chase isn't alone on the set of Outer Banks, which also stars Austin North, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Madison Bailey and ex Madelyn Cline, who he split with in November 2021. After all, his rescue dog Milo is always by his side, so much so that Chase said the pup "kind of grew up on Outer Banks."
And that's partly why the actor wanted to partner up with ZYRTEC®, his "go-to" medicine to combat allergies during walks with his furry friend.
"This one felt super authentic because I actually have really bad allergies," Chase explained. "So, it's been a really cool thing."
As for the other reason Chase wanted to work with the brand? It's raising money for charity in collaboration with WoofTrax, which donates money to the nonprofit Mutual Rescue every time you log a walk with your pet on the app.
"It's a really great charity and I encourage everybody to go check it out." he told E!. "If you have time, go download the app and do some good for all those animals out there in need."
