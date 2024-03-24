The Highs and Lows of Oprah Winfrey's 50-Year Weight Loss Journey

Watch : Oprah Winfrey Addresses Her Use of Weight Loss Drugs & Decades of Shaming

Among the many things Oprah Winfrey is the queen of—talk shows, interviews, book clubs, favorite things—she has also been a leading voice in the weight loss space.

Not because she has all the answers, as she'd be first to admit.

But because the 70-year-old billionaire has been talking about her own fluctuating weight for as long as she's been in the public eye.

From rolling out a wagon loaded with 67 pounds of jiggly fat to wow her Oprah Winfrey Show audience in 1988, to buying a stake in WeightWatchers in 2015 and hosting a March 18 primetime special examining where society's at when it comes to this ever-relatable yet still taboo subject, Winfrey has used her platform to keep the conversation going.

While sometimes the discourse has been as benign as Winfrey declaring her unabashed love of bread, she has also ventured into some dark places. And most recently, she took on the topic du jour.