These Zodiac Signs Will Feel the First Lunar Eclipse of 2024 the Most

Ready to cut ties with what no longer serves you?
You'll be over the moon to know that the first lunar eclipse of 2024, occurring on March 25, will give you the push you've needed to find peace and perspective.
In fact, modern mystic Bri Luna exclusively told E! News how this month's planetary event should be a time of reflection. You'll want to focus on your partnerships and how you can balance the relationship with yourself and others.
The universe isn't just sending its signals through the lunar eclipse either. March 25 also marks a full moon—the first of the spring season—called a Worm Moon, one of several names given to full moons in The Old Farmer's Almanac.
So, prepare to feel all of the emotions and energy shifts.
Keep reading to see how the stars will align on March 25, which zodiac signs will be impacted the most during the lunar eclipse and what rituals to practice.
What is an eclipse?
"An eclipse occurs when the Earth, sun and moon align in a way that one celestial body obscures the light of the other," The Hoodwitch founder explained. "There are two types of eclipses: Lunar eclipses, which occur when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon. And solar eclipses, which happen when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun."
It's also worth noting there are three types of lunar eclipses, per NASA: A total lunar eclipse, when the moon moves into the inner part of the Earth's shadow. A partial lunar eclipse, when the moon passes through only a part of the Earth's umbra. And a penumbral eclipse—when the moon travels through the Earth's penumbra, or the outer part of its shadow.
The lunar eclipse, which will be in a penumbral phase, occurs on March 25 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.
What should you know about this lunar eclipse?
Prepare to feel all the feels during this lunar eclipse, as Bri said it will be "potent and bring intense energy and emotions."
"It takes place in Libra, highlighting themes of balance, relationships and harmony," she continued. "This eclipse encourages us to examine our partnerships and find equilibrium between our own needs and the needs of others."
In short, there's no better time to reflect on who and what you're giving your energy to.
"Does it or do they align with your goals and values," the author of Blood, Sex, Magic suggested of questions to ask yourself during the lunar eclipse, "and how can you work with others and the situation at hand to improve them?"
Which Zodiac signs will experience the lunar eclipse the most?
Although many of us will feel the intensity of the lunar eclipse, there are four zodiac signs that will be impacted the most: Aries, Libra, Cancer and Capricorn.
"This is because these signs fall on the cardinal axis, which aligns with the eclipse," Bri shared. "Additionally, those with planets or significant points (such as the Ascendant or Midheaven) in these signs will also feel the eclipse's effects more strongly." This is where your birth chart will come into play, so you can better understand if you have Aries, Libra, Cancer or Capricorn placements.
Additionally, a cardinal axis is a point of reference that marks the equinoxes and solstices. It also corresponds to dates on the calendar when the sun reaches those degrees of the zodiac. For instance, Aries begins the spring equinox, while Cancer kickstarts the summer solstice, etc.
What wellness rituals can you do during an eclipse?
You'll want to hold off on manifesting future plans during a lunar eclipse because the unstable energy can sabotage your wishes. However, that doesn't mean you can't incorporate other self-care practices.
"There are meaningful rituals you can engage in," Bri encouraged. "Use this time for reflection, journaling, meditation and introspection. Focus on releasing what no longer serves you and setting intentions for personal growth and transformation."
Bri also recommends doing cleansing rituals, such as "using fire, herbs and/or resins." Plus, "ritual baths can also be beneficial," and can include anything from aromatic bath salts to lighting a candle.
Want more astrology tips? Click here.