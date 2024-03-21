These Zodiac Signs Will Feel the First Lunar Eclipse of 2024 the Most

Watch : The Colors You Should Wear in Summer - According to Astrology

Ready to cut ties with what no longer serves you?

You'll be over the moon to know that the first lunar eclipse of 2024, occurring on March 25, will give you the push you've needed to find peace and perspective.

In fact, modern mystic Bri Luna exclusively told E! News how this month's planetary event should be a time of reflection. You'll want to focus on your partnerships and how you can balance the relationship with yourself and others.

The universe isn't just sending its signals through the lunar eclipse either. March 25 also marks a full moon—the first of the spring season—called a Worm Moon, one of several names given to full moons in The Old Farmer's Almanac.

So, prepare to feel all of the emotions and energy shifts.

Keep reading to see how the stars will align on March 25, which zodiac signs will be impacted the most during the lunar eclipse and what rituals to practice.