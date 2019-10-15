Get Witchy With These Full Moon Jewelry Must-Haves

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'Tis the season to be spooky! We're hoping at this point that you've secured your Halloween costume because, you guys, we are TWO weekends away from the big frightful night. That being said, the cooler weather and pumpkin sightings around town have definitely peaked our witchy vibes as of late. If you are not a costume person but are still looking for ways to channel the festive season, why not illuminate your wardrobe with some seriously celestial moon jewelry finds.
The moon controls the cycles of change and is a reminder that there's light in the darkness and beauty and guidance in the unknown. Maybe you are on the hunt to dress up your digits this fall? Give a magical lunar ring (or three) a shot to go with all sporty autumnal dresses. Maybe you are in the market for a statement piece that will amp up your already cute AF cashmere set? Take a phases-of-the-moon pendant for a spin to give you some serious street cred this fall season. There's no wrong way to deck out your autumn wear with some cool waxing-and-waning moon jewelry to get your Halloween on!
Check out six of our favorites below.
Let go of what no longer serves you with this lunar phase adjustable ring.
Keep stars in your eyes and around your neck with this dainty celestial moon statement piece.
Ice out your wrist in this gorgeous rose gold bracelet with crystal moon charms.
Take your ears out of this galaxy with this moon and star duo earring set.
Bling out your love finger with this dreamy adjustable moon ring.
Add some celestial charm and flair with these rose quartz crescent moon earrings.
Dress up your home with some spooky finds and cozy decor too.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?