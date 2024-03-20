Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Is Now Comparing Himself to Murderer Scott Peterson

Watch : Tom Sandoval Compares Himself to Scott Peterson

Tom Sandoval is ready for everyone to pump the breaks on publicly shaming him over his months-long affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

During Vanderpump Rules' March 19 episode, the 41-year-old broke down in tears after being outcast from reality show's friend group in the wake of his cheating scandal and breakup from partner of nine years Ariana Madix. Only adding to his feelings of isolation? Leviss ghosting him after the controversy while seeking mental health treatment over the backlash.

"Rachel cutting off from me, that pain, it comes in waves," he explained in a confessional. "Me journaling, not drinking was me trying to connect with her in a way because I knew she was journaling and she wasn't able to drink."

"I lost pretty much all of my friends and now losing Rachel, it's a lot for me emotionally," Sandoval added. "There's part of me that thought when she gets out maybe we can both be in a healthy place to see each other again and connect, but I'm figuring out that'll never happen and it really, really f--king breaks my heart."