Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Is Now Comparing Himself to Murderer Scott Peterson

Tom Sandoval is ready for everyone to pump the breaks on publicly shaming him over his months-long affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.
During Vanderpump Rules' March 19 episode, the 41-year-old broke down in tears after being outcast from reality show's friend group in the wake of his cheating scandal and breakup from partner of nine years Ariana Madix. Only adding to his feelings of isolation? Leviss ghosting him after the controversy while seeking mental health treatment over the backlash.
"Rachel cutting off from me, that pain, it comes in waves," he explained in a confessional. "Me journaling, not drinking was me trying to connect with her in a way because I knew she was journaling and she wasn't able to drink."
"I lost pretty much all of my friends and now losing Rachel, it's a lot for me emotionally," Sandoval added. "There's part of me that thought when she gets out maybe we can both be in a healthy place to see each other again and connect, but I'm figuring out that'll never happen and it really, really f--king breaks my heart."
The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman then got emotional while looking through photos of him and Leviss together, adding, "I just look at those pictures and I'm like, that will never happen again."
The emotional moment prompted his BFF Tom Schwartz to try to comfort him.
"Tom, if it's any consolation, I feel this in my heart and soul," Schwartz said, "I'm telling you, dude, you are at the tail end of this."
However, Sandoval disagreed and likened his public ostracizing to that of convicted murderer Scott Peterson, who was sentences to life in prison for the 2002 murders of pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn baby. (ICYMI, he's also compared the scandal to the O.J. Simpson trial and George Floyd's murder.)
"No, that's not even remotely accurate," he shot back at Schwartz. "I'm being treated like I'm f--king Scott Peterson and it will f--king linger with me, like f--king Scott Peterson."
And when Schwartz replied, "You're not Scott Peterson, didn't he murder his wife?" Sandoval quipped, "Allegedly."
Amid all the drama, Sandoval admitted to feeling "destructive," further worrying Schwartz.
"For the first time in a long time, I don't know how to help Tom," Schwartz shared in a confessional. "I've just been wracking my brain trying to think of someone who might have a little more expertise in this area. Someone who's been through this who can show Tom there's gonna be better days ahead."
See the fallout continue when Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to look back at of the show's biggest cheating scandals.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)