Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Is Now Comparing Himself to Murderer Scott Peterson

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval broke down after losing Rachel "Raquel" Leviss following their cheating scandal and compared his public ostracizing to that of convicted murderer Scott Peterson.

Mar 20, 2024
Watch: Tom Sandoval Compares Himself to Scott Peterson

Tom Sandoval is ready for everyone to pump the breaks on publicly shaming him over his months-long affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

During Vanderpump Rules' March 19 episode, the 41-year-old broke down in tears after being outcast from reality show's friend group in the wake of his cheating scandal and breakup from partner of nine years Ariana Madix. Only adding to his feelings of isolation? Leviss ghosting him after the controversy while seeking mental health treatment over the backlash.

"Rachel cutting off from me, that pain, it comes in waves," he explained in a confessional. "Me journaling, not drinking was me trying to connect with her in a way because I knew she was journaling and she wasn't able to drink."

"I lost pretty much all of my friends and now losing Rachel, it's a lot for me emotionally," Sandoval added. "There's part of me that thought when she gets out maybe we can both be in a healthy place to see each other again and connect, but I'm figuring out that'll never happen and it really, really f--king breaks my heart." 

photos
Vanderpump Rules: Everything That's Happened Since Season 10

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman then got emotional while looking through photos of him and Leviss together, adding, "I just look at those pictures and I'm like, that will never happen again."

The emotional moment prompted his BFF Tom Schwartz to try to comfort him.

"Tom, if it's any consolation, I feel this in my heart and soul," Schwartz said, "I'm telling you, dude, you are at the tail end of this."

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

However, Sandoval disagreed and likened his public ostracizing to that of convicted murderer Scott Peterson, who was sentences to life in prison for the 2002 murders of pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn baby. (ICYMI, he's also compared the scandal to the O.J. Simpson trial and George Floyd's murder.)

"No, that's not even remotely accurate," he shot back at Schwartz. "I'm being treated like I'm f--king Scott Peterson and it will f--king linger with me, like f--king Scott Peterson."

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Premiere Party

And when Schwartz replied, "You're not Scott Peterson, didn't he murder his wife?" Sandoval quipped, "Allegedly." 

Amid all the drama, Sandoval admitted to feeling "destructive," further worrying Schwartz.

"For the first time in a long time, I don't know how to help Tom," Schwartz shared in a confessional. "I've just been wracking my brain trying to think of someone who might have a little more expertise in this area. Someone who's been through this who can show Tom there's gonna be better days ahead."

See the fallout continue when Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to look back at of the show's biggest cheating scandals. 

Getty Images
Scheana Shay with Eddie Cibrian

Let's not forget that we owe this entire series to Scheana Shay's affair with actor Eddie Cibrian, who was married at the time to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Brandi Glanville. Scheana dated him while Brandi was pregnant with their second child, and the two women's dramatic sitdown at SUR—coordinated by Lisa Vanderpump, naturally—was the segue from one episode of RHOBH to Vanderpump Rules. Sneakiest (and messiest) crossover ever!

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jax Taylor With a Las Vegas Partier

After denying he cheated on then-girlfriend Stassi Schroeder throughout the entire first season, Jax Taylor admits in the finale that, yes, actually he did cheat on her in Las Vegas and got the other woman pregnant. 

His admission stunned Stassi and the rest of the cast that had defended and sided with him in the breakup.

Vivian Zink/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jax Taylor With Kristen Doute

One of the show's most infamous hookups went down in season two, when Jax confessed to sleeping with Kristen Doute, Stassi's best friend who happened to be dating his best friend Tom Sandoval.

Though Kristen initially refuted the claim, she finally admitted that they hooked up (but never kissed) during the finale. Oh, and it went down while Tom was sleeping in the other room and they were watching the Ryan Gosling movie Drive. This all culminated in Stassi delivering her now-infamous slap across Kristen's face, while Tom punched Jax. 

Seasons later, Kristen later admitted to cheating on Tom throughout their six-year relationship.

Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Tom Sandoval With Ariana Madix

After Ariana Madix joined the cast in season two, Kristen quickly had suspicions about Tom's friendship with his fellow bartender. While the pair denied ever hooking up while Tom was dating Kristen—responding to the SUR waitress' continued worries, Ariana infamously declared, "I'm smarter than you. I'm prettier than you. Get the f--Get the f--k over it"—Tom eventually admitted during the season two reunion that he and Ariana made out in a pool when they were both in Las Vegas.

When asked by Andy Cohen if she worried about Tom's past after he confessed to "cheating on Kristen a few times," Ariana said, "I've been friends with him for three years. I know him really well. It's not a thing for me—at all." (Sigh.)

Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Tom Sandoval With Miami Girl

After Tom and Ariana announced they were officially together, Kristen revealed in season three that a woman reached out to her on Instagram claiming to have hooked up with Tom while he was in Miami with Jax and Schwartz. Kristen even brought "Miami Girl" into SUR to confront Tom, but Ariana didn't take the allegation seriously after Tom vehemently denied the claims and the couple left.

At the time, however, Jax seemingly threw his friend under the bus by backing up the claim. And after Tom and Ariana's 2023 breakup, Jax, who left the show in 2020, tweeted a cryptic message.

"I've called a lot of things on that show that people never believed," he wrote. "Everything I say always ends being true."

Brian Baer/Bravo
Tom Schwartz With Several People

After Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney got married in 2016, he confessed to drunkenly making out with one of Lala Kent's friends in season six.

When Schwartz was asked about the story, his memory was fuzzy. "There's no way. No, it couldn't have been," he says in a 2018 episode. "Yeah, I remember going to The Bungalow, but I definitely don't remember making out with anybody. I got s--tfaced that night, I remember that."

Schwartz later addresses his behavior in a confessional, admitting, "I truly and honestly am baffled."

But it wasn't the first time Schwartz cheated on Katie while he was blackout drunk, admitting to kissing another woman while he was inebriated in season three. 

After 12 years together, Katie and Schwartz announced their breakup in March 2022. 

Bravo

Katie Maloney With a Random Dude?

In a 2014 episode, Jax claimed Katie cheated on Schwartz by "motorboating" an unnamed man, sharing that he'd heard the story from Scheana. Katie was furious over the allegation and Scheana eventually apologized to her co-star.

"I never once said she cheated. I said what I saw," Scheana wrote in a Bravo blog. "After talking to Katie about it, I realize that it wasn't what it seemed. When she bent down to take her shoes off, her head was in that region. Also, in her drunken state when she was dancing shaking her head back and forth it definitely looked like she was 'motorboating' this guy. She DID NOT cheat...I simply felt like she crossed the line."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
James Kennedy With Jenna

After some serious sleuthing—including looking at Uber receipts—Kristen deduced her boyfriend James Kennedy cheated on her with one of Scheana's friends in season four. He denied it to her face, only saying they may have kissed,  but later admitted in an interview, "The truth is, Jenna and I were definitely boning." And a new iconic .GIF was born!

But that wasn't the only time James cheated on Kristen, as the DJ also hooked up with Lala (who believed he was single at the time) and another SUR hostess, Lauren, who was in a relationship with another employee at the restaurant.

Todd Williamson/Bravo
James Kennedy With Lala Kent

After his breakup with Kristen, James began dating student and beauty pageant contestant Raquel Leviss in season five. The pair quickly faced cheating allegations when Scheana and Kristen crashed one of James' DJ gigs with three former SUR empoyees who all claimed that they hooked up with him (they even took photos of James sleeping) while he was dating Raquel.

James denied all of the women's stories and he and Raquel continued to date, eventually calling off their engagement in 2021 after five years together. Following their split, James confessed to having sex with Lala at the beginning of his relationship with Raquel.

"For some reason, I was very naive back in the day and I thought James never cheated on me," Raquel told E! News in February. "But this clarified that he definitely has cheated on me multiple times. That was definitely a hard pill to swallow."

Getty Images
Jax Taylor With Faith Stowers

It was another season, another cheating scandal for Jax in 2017 when he fessed up to hooking up with former SUR waitress Faith Stowers. Though he initially denied it in the season six premiere, Jax came clean after his then-girlfriend Brittany Cartwright confronted him—all while wearing a Taco Bell sweatshirt. 

"This isn't my first time being caught cheating," Jax said in a solo interview. "In the past, I've gone through months and months of deny, deny, deny, and that didn't work for me." He went on to say that he and Brittany had hit a rough patch (which was seen on their 2017 spinoff, Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky), which led him to hook up with Faith.

Jax's admission, of course, devastated Brittany, who delivered her infamous "Rot in hell!" line in response. While Brittany initially broke up with Jax, the couple quickly reconciled and ended up getting married in June 2019. They welcomed their son Cruz two years later.

Bravo
Tom Sandoval With Raquel Leviss

The BCU (Bravo Cinematic Universe) was shaken on March 3, 2023, when it was confirmed that Tom and Ariana had ended their nine-year relationship amid the revelation that he'd had a seven-month affair with Raquel. 

"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," the TomTom co-owner wrote in an apology on Instagram March 8. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

He added, "My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Raquel also issued a public apology to Ariana, saying she had "no excuse" for her actions. In a follow-up statement, Raquel addressed the future of her relationship with Tom.

"I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone," Raquel told E! News in a statement. "I care for Tom, and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now, I need to heal."

