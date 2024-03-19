What Anne Hathaway Has to Say About a Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Watch : Anne Hathaway Channels ‘Devil Wears Prada’ With New Hair Transformation!

Details of a potential Devil Wears Prada sequel do not interest Anne Hathaway.

In fact, the Oscar winner said she would much rather "make something else" with her former castmates Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, who she recently reunited with on the 2024 SAG Awards stage as a presenter.

"I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen," Anne exclusively told E! News of their 2006 movie, which was adapted from the Lauren Weisberger novel of the same name. "But I think we will continue to give out awards to other people, so I think there's a future for that." (For more from her interview, tune in to E! News tonight, March 19 at 11 p.m.)

Although she "would love" to see the three of them team up with director David Frankel again—and not to mention that a follow-up book titled Revenge Wears Prada does exist—Anne believes the screen adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada should stand alone. After all, as she put it, it's what makes the movie so charming even after all these years.