What Anne Hathaway Has to Say About a Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Details of a potential Devil Wears Prada sequel do not interest Anne Hathaway.
In fact, the Oscar winner said she would much rather "make something else" with her former castmates Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, who she recently reunited with on the 2024 SAG Awards stage as a presenter.
"I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen," Anne exclusively told E! News of their 2006 movie, which was adapted from the Lauren Weisberger novel of the same name. "But I think we will continue to give out awards to other people, so I think there's a future for that." (For more from her interview, tune in to E! News tonight, March 19 at 11 p.m.)
Although she "would love" to see the three of them team up with director David Frankel again—and not to mention that a follow-up book titled Revenge Wears Prada does exist—Anne believes the screen adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada should stand alone. After all, as she put it, it's what makes the movie so charming even after all these years.
"The truth of the matter is—with any film—all we can do is make it," the 41-year-old said of the continual fan support. "The reason that movie felt so special was that we were a team and we did that work, but really it's the love that everybody pours to it."
Quipping viewers "don't need to worry about a sequel," Anne added, "Let's just keep the thing that we all agree with love."
That's also the same energy she's bringing to The Idea of You, her upcoming movie based on Robinne Lee's widely-popular book. Shooting down speculation that her onscreen love interest is based on Harry Styles, she told E! News, "Everyone needs to chill."
"Sorry, I probably shouldn't be that reactive about it," she continued. "I just think no."
As for her costar Nicholas Galitzine? He pointed out that he drew more inspiration from other pop acts than from the One Direction alum.
"There were so many amazing references we used: BTS for a lot of the choreography, which was really great," he noted. "There's so many references out there."
The Idea of You premieres on Prime Video May 2. In the meantime, keep reading for all the secrets about The Devil Wears Prada.