David Guetta and Girlfriend Jessica Ledon Welcome First Baby Together

Watch : Bhad Bhabie Gives Birth, Shares First Photo of Baby Girl

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon found paradise.

After all, the "Titanium" artist and Adonai actress shared that they welcomed their first baby together, Cyan.

"Love is in the air," David and Jessica wrote in a joint Instagram post March 17, alongside a sweet snap of the Grammy winner cuddling with the model and their newborn. "Welcome Cyan."

While this is the couple's first baby, David shares son Tim Elvis, 19, and daughter Angie, 16, with ex-wife Cathy Lobé. And Tim has already celebrated his new sibling's arrival, writing alongside a heart emoji, "Little brother gonna be strong!"

After sharing the news, the 56-year-old received an outpouring of love from his pals in the music industry. "Man such timing," Laidback Luke gushed, "Big congratulations to new life, much love." While duo Galantis simply wrote, "Congrats my brother!!!!"

Jessica and David, who began dating in 2015, announced they were expanding their family in November while on the red carpet at the Latin Grammys, where the model showed off her baby bump in a green gown with an overlapping halter neckline.