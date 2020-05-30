David Guetta just brought New York City's largest dance party from the Top of the Rock directly into fans' homes through his #UnitedAtHomeNYC livestream.

In an a collaborative effort with Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray, the French DJ spun from the top of 30 Rockefeller Center to help raise money for the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and other COVID-19 relief charities.

"We are safe but we are still going to throw the biggest party on the planet right now," Guetta said as he began his DJ set. "Today we are raising money for a good cause. New York, let's go!"

The concert raised over $450,000 for relief efforts to help frontline healthcare workers, essential staff, immigrant communities and more.

In addition to the Mayor's Fund, proceeds will also go to Feeding America, Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux de France and the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Respond Fund. "New York is one of my favorite cities and it's an honor to be able to do something to help the city during this difficult time," Guetta said in a statement that was shared with E! News.