Oprah Winfrey Influenced Me To Buy These 31 Products

We included these products chosen by Oprah Winfrey because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You know you're a true Oprah Winfrey fan when her voice echoes in your head every time you shop. For as long as I can remember, I've been captivated by Oprah's impeccable taste and unwavering ability to spot the next big thing.
From the pages of her beloved book club selections to the shelves of her coveted Favorite Things lists, Oprah's recommendations have shaped my shopping habits in more ways than I can count. Here are 31 products that Oprah influenced me to buy.
Oprah Winfrey's Accessories
- Oprah's Most Affordable Pick: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks ($18)
- Oprah's Most Popular Pick: Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer (
$25$19)
- Oprah's Recommendation I Use Most Often: Calpak Luka Duffel (
$128$108)
Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer
"Nobody wants their jewelry jingle-jangling freely in their suitcase. This jazzy velvet travel case keeps your prized pieces stylishly contained with spaces for rings, bracelets, and necklaces. And it's small enough to stash in your purse," Oprah said.
There are 10 colors to choose from. Shopper gave this jewelry case 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
Oprah remarked, "I lost count of this vegan-leather crossbody's compartments. That's a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck."
This bag is available in 14 different colors. Oprah's pick has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maya J Harmony Trio Bracelets- Stack of 3
These bracelets can be worn all together or separately. Each bracelet is adjustable, so you won't have to worry about getting the correct size. The styling possibilities are endless with classic jewelry like this.
This trio of stackable bracelets is available in silver and gold. Oprah recommended these in her 2021 Favorite Things List.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks
Wrap your feet in luxurious comfort with Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks, which provide unparalleled coziness with every step.
They socks have also been recommended by The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown, The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk, Nicky Hilton, and Camille Kostek.
PurseN The Ultra Jewelry Case With 10 Removable Pouches
"Have a friend whose birthday falls during the holidays? This hold-all is like giving her two gifts in one. With 10 clear removable pouches inside, it's meant to store jewelry whether at home or traveling, and it doubles as an evening bag," Oprah said.
This set comes in 7 colorways.
Calpak Luka Duffel
This duffel is the ultimate combination of fashion and functionality thanks to its thoughtfully-designed compartments. Crafted with durable materials, it's perfect for both weekend getaways and daily commutes.
Oprah recommended this duffel bag in her 2019 Favorite Things list. Choose from 16 colors.
Telfar Shopping Bag
Elevate your style with the iconic Telfar Shopping Bag in vibrant purple. With its versatile size and chic aesthetic, this bag is the perfect accessory to carry your essentials in style, whether you're hitting the town or running errands.
Oprah included the Telfar Shopping Bag included in her 2020 Favorite Things List.
Oprah Winfrey's Beauty and Wellness Picks
- Oprah's Most Affordable Pick: Poppy & Pout Jumbo Lip Balm (
$10$8)
- Oprah's Most Popular Pick: Laura Geller Face Palettes ($42)
- Oprah's Recommendation I Use Most Often: Dock and Bay Reusable Makeup Removers (
$20$9)
Poppy & Pout Jumbo Lip Balm
These lip balms are made from 100% natural ingredients. Plus, they're hand-filled and cruelty-free.
Oprah recommended these lip balms in her 2021 Favorite Things List.
Dock and Bay Reusable Makeup Removers
"If you, like me, have ruined a few towels from washing off makeup, then you need these eco-friendly, reusable makeup removers. Wet one with water, swipe, then place it in the included bag and toss in the wash," Oprah explained.
These makeup remover towels come in 9 colors.
Laura Geller Face Palettes
"Makeup artist Laura Geller has been helping women of all ages feel and look their best for decades. Her latest palettes take the guesswork out of makeup," Oprah said.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has credited Laura Geller palettes for giving her a glow all her friends asked about.
Philips Sonicare One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush
"Sometimes something practical is the perfect present. I've long been a Sonicare user, and I'm excited about this travel-friendly version, complete with a sleek case. The rechargeable smart brush uses micro-vibrations to ensure a complete clean, and it has a two-minute timer, so brushing isn't cut short. Your loved one's dentist will thank you," Oprah shared.
This toothbrush also comes in 4 colors and has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Asutra Silk Eye Pillow
Experience ultimate relaxation with a luxurious silk eye mask, designed to block out light and promote deep, rejuvenating sleep. The premium mulberry silk is gentle on the skin and ensures a comfortable fit all night long.
This eye mask comes in several colors and has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Oprah recommended this in 2023.
Lollia Fine Bathing Salts
Bask in a luxurious spa experience at home with some rejuvenating bath salts. Formulated with premium ingredients like Epsom salt and essential oils, they soothe muscles, relax the mind, and nourish the skin.
Oprah shared these bath salts in her 2023 holiday recommendations.
Ami Colé Desert Date Cream Multistick Lip and Cheek Tint
This versatile stick adds a pop of color to cheeks, lips, and eyes, delivering a dewy finish that lasts all day. Perfect for the on-the-go beauty enthusiast, it's compact, portable, and effortlessly enhances your natural beauty with just a swipe.
Oprah included this makeup stick in her 2023 Favorite Things list. There are four gorgeous shades to choose from.
Oprah Winfrey's Fashion Finds
- Oprah's Most Affordable Pick: 32 Degrees Women's Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Shirt Jacket (
$100$13)
- Oprah's Most Popular Pick: Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip ($128)
- Oprah's Recommendation I Use Most Often: Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant ($138)
32 Degrees Women's Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Shirt Jacket
Made with recycled materials, this lightweight jacket offers warmth without compromising on eco-consciousness. With its versatile design, it's perfect for layering or wearing on its own.
Oprah included this jacket in her 2023 Favorite Things list.
Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip and AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant
This Spanx pullover is the ultimate blend of comfort and style. I couldn't be more obsessed with the ultra-soft fabric and flattering silhouette. Pair it with the matching pants for an understated, chic ensemble.
Oprah recommended this set in 2022. The Spanx pullover and pants come in sizes ranging from X-3X. The pants come in standard, petite, and tall sizing. Choose from multiple colors.
There are six colors to choose from.
APL TechLoom Bliss Sneaker
Step up your game with sleek, lightweight sneakers. These shoes provide unparalleled comfort and support for your daily activities.
Oprah chose these sneakers for her 2019 Favorite Things List. Choose from several colorways.
Sperry Womens Duck Float Memory Foam Cushioned Footbed Ankle Boots
Conquer rainy days in style with Sperry boots, which have waterproof construction to keep your feet dry and comfortable. With their classic Sperry charm and durable build, these boots are your perfect companion for any outdoor adventure.
These boots come in several colors. Oprah recommended these in her 2022 Favorite Things list.
Oprah Winfrey's Home Finds
- Oprah's Most Affordable Pick: Shinery Radiance Wash Luxury Jewelry Cleaner ($28)
- Oprah's Most Popular Pick: Elbee Home Eight-Piece Stack 'N Store Baking Set (
$70$60)
- Oprah's Recommendation I Use Most Often: Corkcicle Coffee Mug ($35)
Shinery Radiance Wash Luxury Jewelry Cleaner
"A female-founded and veteran-operated business had a gem of an idea: hand soap that cleans your jewelry at the same time—so you don't have to take off your rings and risk losing them while washing! What a cute, useful present for anyone who loves to really sparkle," Oprah said.
VoChill Stemless Wine Chiller
"Picture this: You pour yourself a nice glass of chilled wine. But pretty soon, it's warm. This crafty little device solves that problem. Keep the cradle in the freezer until you pour your wine into a stemless glass, which you place in the cradle to keep your wine crisp from first sip to last," Oprah said.
There are three colors to choose from.
This wine glass chiller comes in three colors.
Elbee Home Eight-Piece Stack 'N Store Baking Set
"The perfect space-saving gift for first-time homeowners, this nonstick baking set includes everything from a roasting pan to cake tins that all neatly nestle into a compact rectangle," Oprah said.
Oprah's recommendation has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
Say goodbye o spills and lukewarm drinks with this leak-proof and insulated travel mug. Designed to keep your beverages hot or cold for hours, it's ideal for both your daily commute and weekend adventures.
Oprah recommended this travel mug in 2020. Choose from 18 colorways.
The USB Lighter Company Electric Candle Lighter
"Forget matches. This rechargeable lighter creates a small electric spark that allows you to light candles, your fireplace, or even a campfire. To help you see what you're trying to light in the dark, it also contains an LED flashlight," Oprah shared.
There are 30 colors to choose from.
This rechargeable lighter comes in 19 colors.
Snif Candles
Oprah recommended Snif candles in her 2022 Favorite Things roundup. Oprah said, "The 8.5-ounce version gives you 50-plus hours of burn time, while the 50-ounce one gives a whopping 200-plus hours."
Oprah Winfrey's Food Finds
- Oprah's Most Affordable Pick: TRUFF White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce (
$32$30)
TRUFF White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce
Ignite your taste buds with a fiery hot sauce. Made from a blend of the finest peppers and spices, it adds a kick to any dish and elevate your meals to the next level.
Oprah recommended this sauce in her 2019 Favorite Things list. It has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clevr Blends Starter Kit (2-pack) Chai Tea & Golden Turmeric Powder SuperLattes
"My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand. Not a day goes by without me sipping on the golden latte from this kit, which also comes with chai latte mix and a little frother. You can add the mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost, too," Oprah shared.
Meghan Markle is an investor in the brand Clevr Blends.
The Cravory Freshly Baked Cookies
"Not just your average chocolate chip cookies (though they have those, too!), this San Diego–based business offers fun flavors like birthday cake, red velvet, and lemon bar. This 18-cookie pack comes with a mix of its bestsellers, which are baked to order and so soft, ensuring that the lucky recipient gets the freshest possible treats," Oprah shared.
More Oprah Winfrey Recommendations
Paintable Pictures Paint Your Photo by Number Pets Edition
Turn your cherished pet photos into stunning works of art with a customizable paint by numbers kit Oprah recommended in 2023. It comes with easy instructions along with everything else you need to create a special art piece.
Oprah's the Life You Want Planner- Part Weekly Planner, Part Intention Journal
Oprah insisted, "This will change your life—even if you just do half of it. Part weekly planner, part intention journal, this beautiful book created by the Oprah Daily team will inspire you to make self-reflection and setting intentions a daily practice—and help you answer the ultimate question, 'How do I become more of me?"
I'm Dead, Now What! Organizer by Inc Peter Pauper Press
This is an essential tool for organizing your affairs and easing the burden on your loved ones during a difficult time. With comprehensive sections to document important information, wishes, and final arrangements, this planner ensures your affairs are in order. Prepare for the unexpected and gain peace of mind with this invaluable resource.
Oprah recommended this guide in 2023.
If you want to do some more celebrity-inspired shopping, you'll love these recommendations from Olivia Culpo.