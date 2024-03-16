Shakira Says She Put Her Career on Hold for Ex Gerard Piqué Before Breakup

Watch : Shakira Recalls Being "Betrayed" by Ex Gerard Pique

Shakira is ready for her comeback after heartbreak, and that's the deal, my dear.

Ahead of the upcoming release of her first studio album in seven years, the "Whenever, Wherever" singer is reflecting on her musical journey and how it was affected by her relationship to former pro-soccer player Gerard Piqué, from whom she split in 2022.

"For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football," Shakira told the Times of London newspaper in an interview posted March 16. "There was a lot of sacrifice for love."

The Grammy winner and her ex, with whom she shares sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, announced their split in June 2022 after 11 years together and five months before the star athlete retired from professional soccer. Since then, she has released several new singles, most of which will be featured on her upcoming album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. The record, whose title translates in English to "Women No Longer Cry," is set to drop March 22.