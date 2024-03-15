Josh Lucas' Girlfriend Shares Surprising Sweet Home Alabama Take

Watch : Josh Lucas' Girlfriend Has Shocking 'Sweet Home Alabama' Opinion

The truth is, when it comes to Sweet Home Alabama crushes, Josh Lucas' girlfriend gave her heart away a long time ago...to Patrick Dempsey.

Despite Josh's character Jake getting his happily ever after with his estranged wife Melanie (Reese Witherspoon) in the 2002 rom-com, the actor's IRL girlfriend Brianna Ruffalo has found herself rooting for his onscreen rival.

As the ABC7 Los Angeles meteorologist, who joined Josh at the March 14 premiere of the Apple TV+ limited series Palm Royale, admitted to E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes, "I'm Team Patrick Dempsey."

And Brianna has made it clear she hoped Patrick's character Andrew would ultimately walk away with Melanie's heart.

"From day one, she was like, 'Oh yeah, you were the other guy,'" Josh noted. "She was like, 'I didn't like you because you like, stole her from Patrick.'"

The Yellowstone actor and Brianna, who made their romance public a year ago, have even tried to watch the movie together—although it didn't necessarily go according to plan.