Will There Be a Sweet Home Alabama Reboot? Reese Witherspoon Says...

Watch : Where the Crawdads Sing Cast Rave About Reese Witherspoon

A Sweet Home Alabama reboot? We would watch it anytime we want.

Reese Witherspoon just gave us hope that we will one day see a Sweet Home Alabama reboot. Reflecting on the film's 20th anniversary, with the actress, Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager expressed their love for the film and asked Reese whether she'd ever revisit the rom-com, to which she teased, "I hope so. I think that would be a great idea."

But while the Morning Show star said "maybe" to reprising her character Melanie in a potential reboot she added, "That sounds fun, I'll make some calls."

The 2002 film sees Reese's fashion designer character returning to her home state of Alabama to get her ex Jake (Josh Lucas) to finally sign their divorce papers so she can marry her New York fiancé Andrew (Patrick Dempsey). In her quest to finalize her and Jake's divorce, Melanie reunites with old friends—including Melanie Lynskey's Lurlynn—and family from the life she abruptly left behind.