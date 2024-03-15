Brittany Cartwright Reveals How Getting Facial Liposuction Negatively Affected Her Appearance

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Opens Up About “Hard Times” With Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright is pumping the brakes on certain cosmetic treatments.

The Valley star recently addressed her appearance in the Bravo series—which is a new spinoff show of Vanderpump Rules—and revealed that she got liposuction on her face.

"I feel like almost all season long, I'm going to have a frown face," she said on her and estranged husband Jax Taylor's podcast When Reality Hits March 14. "And there is no context [in] the trailer of what is going on with my freaking mouth."

Brittany explained why she decided to go under the knife. "Three weeks before we started filming," she continued, "I had work done on my double chin. We call it the turkey gobbler, runs in my family."

In addition to getting liposuction, the 35-year-old also received the Morpheus8 treatment, which pairs microneedling with radiofrequency to stimulate collagen production.

"No matter what I was going through, no matter how much weight I lost, I still felt I had something there," she admitted. "It was just under my chin. But my doctors thought that my face would be back to normal by the time we started filming."