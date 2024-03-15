Brittany Cartwright Reveals How Getting Facial Liposuction Negatively Affected Her Appearance

Brittany Cartwright is pumping the brakes on certain cosmetic treatments.
The Valley star recently addressed her appearance in the Bravo series—which is a new spinoff show of Vanderpump Rules—and revealed that she got liposuction on her face.
"I feel like almost all season long, I'm going to have a frown face," she said on her and estranged husband Jax Taylor's podcast When Reality Hits March 14. "And there is no context [in] the trailer of what is going on with my freaking mouth."
Brittany explained why she decided to go under the knife. "Three weeks before we started filming," she continued, "I had work done on my double chin. We call it the turkey gobbler, runs in my family."
In addition to getting liposuction, the 35-year-old also received the Morpheus8 treatment, which pairs microneedling with radiofrequency to stimulate collagen production.
"No matter what I was going through, no matter how much weight I lost, I still felt I had something there," she admitted. "It was just under my chin. But my doctors thought that my face would be back to normal by the time we started filming."
Although Brittany noted she's "back to normal" following the procedures, she said her facial changes will be noticeable in The Valley series.
"It's going to look like whenever I'm upset or something, that I've got a frowning face," she described. "And in the beginning, it was so hilarious because I had to literally put my finger on my bottom lip so that I could speak because my bottom lip would not move up and down."
The reality TV star's honesty about her appearance is an example of her self-love journey.
After she and Jax, who share 2-year-old son Cruz, announced their split last month, Brittany made it clear she was prioritizing herself.
"I gotta put myself first," she exclusively told E! News at The Valley premiere party March 14. "I literally put Jax first my entire life and I think it's time for me to figure out what's best for myself and for my son, especially."
She added, "He's a great dad, not the best husband. So, we're gonna figure out what's best for us."
However, that doesn't mean Brittany isn't open to reconciling their marriage.
"I don't think anybody will ever love Jax the way I've loved Jax," she continued. "Over all these years, I've been through so much with him and stuck by his side. If he makes certain changes that I've asked, maybe we could get back together. But right now, I really need to figure out myself."
As she put it, "I felt really strong and really proud of myself for being able to step out and do what's right for me."
But before the drama unfolds on the first season of the Bravo series, raise a glass to all of the celebrities who have shared their plastic surgery experiences. After all, Brittany isn't the only star to SURve up the truth about her beauty procedures.
