See Exes Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida Reunite in Married to Medicine Reunion Preview

Watch : Phaedra Parks Reveals She Almost Wasn't In 'The Traitors' At All!

Married to Medicine fans will be saying "oh, my lord, sweet baby Jesus" when they get their first look at Phaedra Parks' reunion with ex-husband Apollo Nida.

In fact, Apollo is surprisingly supportive of his former wife in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' March 17 season 10 reunion episode.

The preview kicks off with host Andy Cohen grilling Phaedra about allegedly dating Dr. G (a.k.a. Gregory Lunceford) years before he recently married her costar Sweet Tea (real name LaTeasha Lunceford).

"He said you went on some dates," Andy says, "and you expressed to him that it would take four grand a month to keep you."

The claim results in a giant eye roll from Phaedra, who replies, "When did I ask you for four grand a month? Please tell me Dr. Gregory."

His response?

"When I met you, I was very taken by you and I was pursuing you," Dr. G notes. "And we had a frank conversation and you explained to me that you work very hard and you spend about $4,000 on yourself a month. And if you were getting into a relationship, you wanted somebody who could do the same for you. We were in the friend-zone."