Elon Musk Spotted on Rare Father-Son Outing With His and Grimes’ Son X Æ A-XII

Watch : Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights

Elon Musk is getting his son into the family business.

In fact, the Tesla CEO stepped out with his son X Æ A-Xii at the company's electric car plant in Gruenheide, Germany on March 13.

Elon—who shares his 3-year-old son with Canadian singer Grimes—donned a black Gigafactory T-shirt with the words "We are the future" on the front and matching black jeans. Meanwhile, X wore blue jeans and a gray short sleeve henley shirt.

The 52-year-old was photographed carrying his son and, at one point, putting him on his shoulders as he addressed a group of employees at the Gigafactory. According to NBC Right Now, Elon visited Gigafactory staff after production had halted for over a week due to a suspected arson attack.

Based on the photos, Elon appeared to be in good spirits and enjoyed the rare public father-son bonding time. After all, the SpaceX founder is amid a custody battle with his ex girlfriend, whose real name is Claire Boucher. The couple—who dated for four years before splitting in 2022—have been at odds over the care of their children X, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 23 months, and son Techno Mechanicus.