Why Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Doesn't Use His Dad's Last Name

Watch : Joseph Baena Talks Making Own Path as Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son

Joseph Baena doesn't want to be seen as just another nepo baby.

That's why the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has avoided using his father's iconic last name, instead favoring mom Mildred Baena's surname, as he forges his own path in Hollywood.

"I think the main thing is I'm trying to do things on my own," Joseph told Good Morning Britain March 13. "My family is very big in supporting from a far and not being so hands-on, I really appreciate that. I think it's really important growing up as a man to do things on your own. To figure it out, that's what I've been doing."

And while he got his real estate license after graduating from California's Pepperdine University in 2019, he's also been following in his dad's acting footsteps, most recently with his upcoming movie Gunner.

"I've been working really hard," he continued, "It was such an honor to be on the same film as Morgan Freeman, as Luke Hemsworth. Luke is amazing, they're both amazing actors."