Why Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Doesn't Use His Dad's Last Name

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena said that despite following in his dad's footsteps, he doesn't want to rely on the Terminator star's last name: "I'm trying to do things on my own."

Joseph Baena doesn't want to be seen as just another nepo baby.

That's why the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has avoided using his father's iconic last name, instead favoring mom Mildred Baena's surname, as he forges his own path in Hollywood.

"I think the main thing is I'm trying to do things on my own," Joseph told Good Morning Britain March 13. "My family is very big in supporting from a far and not being so hands-on, I really appreciate that. I think it's really important growing up as a man to do things on your own. To figure it out, that's what I've been doing."

And while he got his real estate license after graduating from California's Pepperdine University in 2019, he's also been following in his dad's acting footsteps, most recently with his upcoming movie Gunner.

"I've been working really hard," he continued, "It was such an honor to be on the same film as Morgan Freeman, as Luke Hemsworth. Luke is amazing, they're both amazing actors."

Joseph previously shared insight into navigating Hollywood as the Terminator star's son.

"I think with anyone that's had a high-succeeding parent, it's just going to be difficult," the 26-year-old told E! News last year. "People always discredit them, say, 'You only got that because of your parents, you only got that because of X, Y and Z.' It's hard, but it's just something that you have to live with. Know within yourself that if you're putting in the work and you're actually doing it, then none of that should matter."

And while there were times when the negative comments online would get to him, he's getting better at ignoring them.

"It was really bothering me that anytime I would get any kind of role or press, or I would post a physique picture on Instagram, I would always get comments of, 'You're only there because of your dad' or whatever," Joseph added. "Thankfully, I am mentally strong enough to not let the scrutiny get to me."

He isn't the only celebrity offspring who's gotten into the acting and modeling game. Keep reading to see which other kids caught the bug from their parents.

