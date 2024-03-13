Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her "Boob Lift Scars" in Sexy See-Through Dress

Chrissy Teigen's latest look certainly landed her on the breast dressed list.
After all, the Cravings cookbook author recently put her girls on full display before she and husband John Legend attended Beyoncé and Jay Z's annual Oscars 2024 Gold Party (See all of the after-party looks here).
For the March 10 event, Chrissy donned a completely see-through strapless gown from Jasmin Erbas that featured a sheer black-lined corset and a lace bottom half with gold floral appliqués. She paired the risqué number black sky-high heels and diamond jewelry pieces.
As for John? He perfectly coordinated with his wife, wearing a black suit with gold-beaded embellishments.
"When the flash hits your boob lift scars," Chrissy cheekily captioned her March 12 Instagram post, adding in the comments, "You're all zooming I can feel it!!!"
Earlier this year, the 38-year-old accidentally revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she's had three boob jobs.
"I've had a lift, a put in, a take them out," she explained. "I don't like them out."
Over the years, Chrissy has been candid about her plastic surgery procedures, including getting buccal fat removal, an eyebrow hair transplant and armpit liposuction.
"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things," she told Refinery29 in 2017. "It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so."
The Chrissy and Dave Dine Out star—who shares kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 14 months, and Wren, 8 months, with John—made it clear she has "no regrets" about the treatment.
"It was so easy," she noted. "It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever."
Of course, Chrissy isn't the only celebrity to detail her beauty procedures.
