See the Extravagant Gift Patrick Mahomes Gave Brittany Mahomes for Second Wedding Anniversary

Patrick Mahomes scored a touchdown with his latest gift for Brittany Mahomes.

The retired soccer forward revealed the present the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback got her for their second wedding anniversary—and he certainly didn't fumble the ball.

In a March 12 Instagram Story, Brittany showed off the lavish bouquet of white roses that Patrick bought her, as well as the plate of macaroons and other delicious treats he laid out on a platter for the celebration. Plus, the NFL star hung an arrangement of balloons, including some blow-up hearts and letters that spelled out "Happy Anniversary."

And that's not the only way Patrick made Brittany—with whom he shares kids Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15 months—feel the love on their anniversary. After all, he also took to social media to give the 28-year-old a special shoutout.

"Year 2!" Patrick wrote in a March 12 Instagram post. "Happy Anniversary."