See the Extravagant Gift Patrick Mahomes Gave Brittany Mahomes for Second Wedding Anniversary

Patrick Mahomes pulled out all the stops for the present he gave Brittany Mahomes on their second wedding anniversary. See the lavish gift.

Watch: Brittany Mahomes Says She Fractured Her Back

Patrick Mahomes scored a touchdown with his latest gift for Brittany Mahomes

The retired soccer forward revealed the present the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback got her for their second wedding anniversary—and he certainly didn't fumble the ball.

In a March 12 Instagram Story, Brittany showed off the lavish bouquet of white roses that Patrick bought her, as well as the plate of macaroons and other delicious treats he laid out on a platter for the celebration. Plus, the NFL star hung an arrangement of balloons, including some blow-up hearts and letters that spelled out "Happy Anniversary."

And that's not the only way Patrick made Brittany—with whom he shares kids Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15 months—feel the love on their anniversary. After all, he also took to social media to give the 28-year-old a special shoutout. 

"Year 2!" Patrick wrote in a March 12 Instagram post. "Happy Anniversary."

photos
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Super Bowl 2024 Celebration

Alongside the cute caption, the football player also shared a series of photos, including one snap of him and Brittany celebrating his 2024 Super Bowl win and another of their family of four enjoying a day at Disney World

Instagram

As for Brittany, the Sports Illustrated model posted her own series of black-and-white snaps from their wedding day to celebrate the occasion, captioning the Instagram, "Happy anniversary to my forever."

Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

She also took to her Stories to gush over Patrick, 28, writing, "My best friend forever."

Keep reading to revisit more adorable moments between Patrick and Brittany. 

Instagram

High School Sweethearts

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' relationship began in 2012 when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. In Sept. 2020, after eight years of dating, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Brittany inside Arrowhead Stadium, of course. 

Instagram

A Growing Team

In Feb. 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes. A year later, Sterling was in attendance as her parents said "I do" at their wedding ceremony in Hawaii. By May 2022, they announced they were expecting a second child together

Instagram

Halloween Celebrations

"The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster," Brittany wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2022 alongside the family's Halloween costumes.

Instagram

An Extra Special Holiday Season

Less than a month later, on Nov. 28, Brittany gave birth to a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Instagram

Super Bowl Sterling

Sterling and Brittany cheered on Patrick as the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Met Gala Moments

On the first Monday in May, the pair posed together on the Met Gala red carpet.

Instagram

Mother's Day Outing

Brittany, a co-owner of the women’s soccer team the Kansas City Current, celebrated Mother's Day 2023 by watching the team play. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

At the 2023 ESPYS, Patrick was awarded Best NFL Player and Best Athlete, Men's Sports, while the Kansas City Chiefs won Best Team.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving Portrait

The family of four celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 with this sweet snap.

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

In early December, the duo donned matching reindeer onesies at a holiday party in Kansas City.

