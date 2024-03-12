The View's Whoopi Goldberg Defends Kate Middleton Over Photo Controversy

Watch : Kate Middleton Steps Out Amid Photo Controversy

Whoopi Goldberg isn't putting a filter on her Photoshop perspective.

Amid the ongoing drama surrounding Kate Middleton's Mother's Day social media post, which resulted in her issuing an apology over a photo many news outlets pulled due to its suspected manipulation, The View moderator gave her two cents on the photo editing debacle.

"I'm sorry, I know very few people who don't manipulate their own photos," she told her cohosts during a March 11 episode of the talk show. "I mean all you gotta do is swipe—none of those people look like those people look."

And while some of her fellow panelists, including Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, argued that the "future queen" wouldn't take and subsequently edit her own photos, Whoopi doubled down.

"She may be the future queen," the 68-year-old countered. "But she's still an amateur photographer, that's what they do."

On March 10, the Princess of Wales, who has been absent from the public eye while recovering from January abdominal surgery posted a photo of herself with her and Prince William's kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in honor of U.K.'s Mother's Day.