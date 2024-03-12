Céline Dion Makes Rare Public Appearance at Hockey Game Amid Health Battle

Watch : Celine Dion Battles Stiff-Person Syndrome in New Documentary

What do you say to taking chances hearing more about Céline Dion's recent public appearance?

About a month after the five-time Grammy winner met with the Edmonton Oilers in Las Vegas, the NHL team shared a new behind-the-scenes video from her visit.

"It's exciting to meet those big guys just, like, on flat shoes," Dion could be seen telling the athletes in a video shared to the Oilers' Instagram account March 8. "I cannot imagine on skates with all the equipment and going like…"

The singer then proceeded to do her best hockey player impression—which gave Oilers star Zach Hyman a laugh. In fact, the Canadian team noted in its post that "Celine had Hyms cracking up."

As Sportsnet previously reported, Dion met with the Oilers Feb. 6 following their game against the Vegas Golden Knights, and she was joined by her son René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, whom she welcomed with her late husband René Angélil.