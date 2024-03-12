Céline Dion Makes Rare Public Appearance at Hockey Game Amid Health Battle

A month after Céline Dion met with the Edmonton Oilers, the NHL team shared a video of the visit. The public appearance marked a rare one for the singer following her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

What do you say to taking chances hearing more about Céline Dion's recent public appearance?

About a month after the five-time Grammy winner met with the Edmonton Oilers in Las Vegas, the NHL team shared a new behind-the-scenes video from her visit.

"It's exciting to meet those big guys just, like, on flat shoes," Dion could be seen telling the athletes in a video shared to the Oilers' Instagram account March 8. "I cannot imagine on skates with all the equipment and going like…" 

The singer then proceeded to do her best hockey player impression—which gave Oilers star Zach Hyman a laugh. In fact, the Canadian team noted in its post that "Celine had Hyms cracking up." 

As Sportsnet previously reported, Dion met with the Oilers Feb. 6 following their game against the Vegas Golden Knights, and she was joined by her son René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, whom she welcomed with her late husband René Angélil.

And in a trailer for the Oilers' series The Drop—also shared in the Instagram post—Dion reflected on their family outing. 

"I got three boys, what do you think?" she said. "I'm going to go see Beauty and the Beast every night?"

 

The public sighting marked a rare one for Dion since her battle with stiff-person syndrome began, with her announcing her diagnosis in 2022 and going on to cancel her world tour months later

And while fans have gotten a few glimpses into how she's been doing—such as through updates from family members, her appearance at the 2024 Grammys and an outing in New York just last week—the "My Heart Will Go On" artist will be providing further insight in her upcoming documentary I Am: Celine Dion

"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," Dion stated in a January press release. "As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis." 

A premiere date for the documentary has yet to be revealed. Until then, keep reading to see more of Dion's family outings.

(Photo by Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

Award Show Duo

Rene-Charles Angelil helped present his mom Céline Dion with the Icon Award at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Mother-Son Moment

The pair posed for photos with the singer's award in May 2016.

Instagram

Holiday Time

"May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health," Celine wrote on Instagram in Dec. 2020 alongside a photo with Rene-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, "and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead!"

Instagram

Mother's Day Celebration

"Who’s having the best day today, me or the kids?" she captioned this group Instagram photo in May 2021. "What a privilege it is to be a mom! Happy Mother’s Day! Enjoy every moment…Can it get any better than that ? To be continued All my love, Celine xx…"

Instagram

Family Time

The following year, the Grammy winner shared a new photo with her and late husband René Angélil's three sons.

Instagram

Hockey Game

"My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 1, 2023. "They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season! - Celine xx."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Live/Concerts West

A New Day

She hugged her husband Rene and son Rene-Charles after the end of her Las Vegas show "A New Day" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2007.

WireImage/WireImage

Disney Dreams

The threesome smiled at the Happiest Place on Earth during a Disneyland trip in 2007.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Newborn Love

Celine waved to the crowd during a 2011 moment in Las Vegas after the arrival of their twins.

Lyle Stafford/Getty Images

Trip to Montreal

In 2001, when their eldest son was 6 months old, the couple visited Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec.

