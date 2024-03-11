Eva Mendes Has an Iconic Reaction to Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" Oscars Performance

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Eva Mendes Supports Ryan Gosling Backstage While He Performs "I'm Just Ken"

Eva Mendes needs Ryan Gosling home stat.

Although she didn't join her Oscar-nominated husband at the 2024 Oscars on March 10, Eva was still celebrating the Barbie actor, posting a photo from backstage at the award show, sporting the pink jacket he wore for his instantly iconic "I'm Just Ken" performance during the ceremony.

"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG," the 50-year-old wrote on Instagram March 10. "Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

The couple—who share daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7—are rarely spotted on the red carpet together, with Eva telling a fan on Instagram in 2023, "We don't do those things together." (Click here for all the jaw dropping red carpet looks from the stars who did attend.)

Instead Ryan attended the 2024 Academy Awards with sister Mandi Gosling and mom Donna Gosling, where he unfortunately lost the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Barbie to Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer.