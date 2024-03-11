How Killers of the Flower Moon's Martin Scorsese Consoled Lily Gladstone After 2024 Oscars Loss

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Emma Stone, Issa Rae & More Best Red Carpet Moments!

Lily Gladstone is keeping a smile on her face.

After the Killers of the Flower Moon star lost out on the Best Actress award at the 2024 Oscars, her director Martin Scorsese came over to speak with her and offered her a hug, as seen in video footage shared on social media. Photos also captured Scorsese consoling Gladstone, who rocked star-shaped sunglasses to go with her red carpet gown at the March 10 event.

The Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, instead recognized Poor Things' Emma Stone with the Best Actress prize over Gladstone, NYAD's Annette Bening, Anatomy of a Fall's Sandra Hüller and Maestro's Carey Mulligan. (See all of the Oscars winners here.)

"The women on this stage, you are all incredible," Stone said in her speech of presenters Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Jessica Lange, Sally Field and Jennifer Lawrence. "The women in this category—Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you. I am in awe of you. It has been such an honor to be able to do all this together."