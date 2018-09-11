A memoir about Field's life would not be complete without mention of one of her most famous relationships with Burt Reynolds, who passed away last week. She told the Times their relationship was "confusing and complicated, and not without loving and caring, but really complicated and hurtful to me."

In the book, the star describes Reynolds as both "swaggering and charismatic," according to the Times, but also controlling and unable to accept everything about her. She also reportedly wrote of his alleged use of Percodan, Valium and barbiturates while making Smokey and the Bandit as well as some sort of chest injections.

While he got examined at the Miami Heart Institute as planned by Field, she wrote he rebuffed her suggestions to get therapy for stress and anxiety. She further told the Times that, through their relationship, Field was "somehow exorcising something that needed to be exorcised" after her stepfather's abuse. "I was trying to make it work this time," she said.

"This would hurt him," she told the newspaper of the book. "I felt glad that he wasn't going to read it, he wasn't going to be asked about it, and he wasn't going to have to defend himself or lash out, which he probably would have. I did not want to hurt him any further."