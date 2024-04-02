Dear Daughter: Celebrity Dads Share Their Hopes for the Next Generation of Women

Watch : Rumer Willis Says Dad Bruce Influenced Daughter's Name

Much like Whitney Houston once sang, celebrity dads really do believe the children are our future. And they're all about letting them lead the way.

"We talk about everything, but she is a very smart girl," Lenny Kravitz told Us Weekly back in 2011 when future Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz was just 22 years old. "She probably advises me way more than I advise her! She is very, very perceptive."

Not that he and other proud girl dads are abdicating their responsibility to dole out a bit of that fatherly wisdom.

"I guess if there's one thing that I think men wish women knew, it's just that they alone are enough," Channing Tatum wrote of his hopes for 10-year-old Everly in a 2017 letter penned for Cosmopolitan. "When more women start to truly feel this power in themselves, the world will become so magical, it makes my head hurt."