Dear Daughter: Celebrity Dads Share Their Hopes for the Next Generation of Women

Much like Whitney Houston once sang, celebrity dads really do believe the children are our future. And they're all about letting them lead the way.
"We talk about everything, but she is a very smart girl," Lenny Kravitz told Us Weekly back in 2011 when future Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz was just 22 years old. "She probably advises me way more than I advise her! She is very, very perceptive."
Not that he and other proud girl dads are abdicating their responsibility to dole out a bit of that fatherly wisdom.
"I guess if there's one thing that I think men wish women knew, it's just that they alone are enough," Channing Tatum wrote of his hopes for 10-year-old Everly in a 2017 letter penned for Cosmopolitan. "When more women start to truly feel this power in themselves, the world will become so magical, it makes my head hurt."
So why not sprinkle a little more pixie dust around?
E! News asked celebrity girl dads to write letters sharing advice for their tiny glass ceiling shatterers and they delivered. Evan Ross revealed his favorite aspect of 8-year-old Jagger's personality, Jason Wahler offered up his go-to advice for 6-year-old Delilah and Alex Rodriguez (dad to Natasha, 19 and Ella, 15) and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino (dad to 14-month-old Mia and weeks-old Luna) simply made us weep over their pride for their little girls.
Unwrap their words of wisdom below, but, be warned, you may need some Kleenex at the ready.
My Love!
From the moment you came into this world I knew my life had changed and would never be the same. My first child. I love your spirit, your heart, your power, and I'm so blessed to be able to experience you learning this world. I'll always be here to walk with you through this life. My angel, Jagger Snow Ross
—Evan Ross
I'm writing you to remind you that anything is possible and to always shoot for the stars. Remember that you're an average of the five people you surround yourself with and to continue to invest in yourself, stay positive, and always remain humble. Gratitude is very important. To remain grateful or practice gratitude, it's the key to happiness. Go to bed early, wake up early, work like hell, and don't forget that fortune favors the bold.
—Alex Rodriguez, retired baseball pro, who recently partnered with Lysol Laundry Sanitizer to celebrate equipment managers
My Dearest Delilah,
As each day passes, I am amazed by the beautiful person you are becoming. Your curiosity, kindness, and boundless energy fill our home with joy and laughter. Watching you grow is one of life's greatest gifts, and I am so proud to be your father. Always remember that I love you unconditionally and will be here for you every step of the way. Keep shining, love God, and never stop pursuing your dreams.
—Jason Wahler, The Hills: New Beginnings alum
Dear Mia Bella and Luna Lucia,
I am so proud to call you both my daughters. You have changed my life for the better. Never settle, never give up and know we are always here for you both. Watching you girls grow up will forever be one of my greatest blessings. Put God first and always be grateful. The world is yours!
—Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, star of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and author of Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation - How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison