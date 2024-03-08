See Brittany Mahomes Vacation in Mexico as She Recovers From Fractured Back

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Says She Fractured Her Back

Brittany Mahomes is pushing through the pain.

One day after sharing she'd fractured her back, Brittany was spotted enjoying a sunny vacation on March 7 with husband Patrick Mahomes and their children, Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15 months, in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Sporting an olive green bikini and sunglasses, the 28-year-old enjoyed a drink on the beach while relaxing with her kids. She even joked on Instagram Stories about being Patrick's "backrest" as she posted footage of the NFL star leaning his back on her knees during their tropical outing.

The former soccer player also gave a glimpse of her "cool girl" Sterling rocking a swimsuit coverup and white bucket hat, along with another shot of her baby boy a.k.a. her "perfect angel that hates sand" resting under a shaded lounge chair.

Brittany seemed in good spirits during their family beach day, despite the message she had for her fans on March 6.