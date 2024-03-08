See Brittany Mahomes Vacation in Mexico as She Recovers From Fractured Back

Brittany Mahomes and husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, were spotted vacationing in Mexico with their children the day after Brittany shared she fractured her back.

By Sabba Rahbar Mar 08, 2024
Brittany Mahomes is pushing through the pain.

One day after sharing she'd fractured her back, Brittany was spotted enjoying a sunny vacation on March 7 with husband Patrick Mahomes and their children, Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15 months, in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Sporting an olive green bikini and sunglasses, the 28-year-old enjoyed a drink on the beach while relaxing with her kids. She even joked on Instagram Stories about being Patrick's "backrest" as she posted footage of the NFL star leaning his back on her knees during their tropical outing.

The former soccer player also gave a glimpse of her "cool girl" Sterling rocking a swimsuit coverup and white bucket hat, along with another shot of her baby boy a.k.a. her "perfect angel that hates sand" resting under a shaded lounge chair.

Brittany seemed in good spirits during their family beach day, despite the message she had for her fans on March 6.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," she captioned an Instagram Stories selfie. "From: A girl with a fractured back."

HEM / BACKGRID

While she still has not revealed what led to the injury, pelvic floor complications after childbirth can manifest as lower back pain, alongside a host of other symptoms, according to the University of Utah Health.

Still, as Brittany also posted on Instagram, "Vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"

The vacation comes after a busy few months for the Mahomes crew, as Patrick's Kansas City Chiefs won game after game, ultimately taking home the Lombardi Trophy at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 when he beat out the San Francisco 49ers alongside best friend and teammate Travis Kelce.

Instagram/Brittany Mahomes

And as the quarterback recently admitted, none of it would be possible without Brittany, his high school sweetheart whom he wed in 2022.

"She has her head on her shoulders the right way," the 28-year-old told E! News in July. "She's my rock. She's the one that, through tough times, can get me through."

The quarterback added, "Having someone that supports you every single day like I do is the reason that I am in the position that I am today."

Instagram

High School Sweethearts

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' relationship began in 2012 when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. In Sept. 2020, after eight years of dating, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Brittany inside Arrowhead Stadium, of course. 

Instagram

A Growing Team

In Feb. 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes. A year later, Sterling was in attendance as her parents said "I do" at their wedding ceremony in Hawaii. By May 2022, they announced they were expecting a second child together

Instagram

Halloween Celebrations

"The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster," Brittany wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2022 alongside the family's Halloween costumes.

Instagram

An Extra Special Holiday Season

Less than a month later, on Nov. 28, Brittany gave birth to a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Instagram

Super Bowl Sterling

Sterling and Brittany cheered on Patrick as the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Met Gala Moments

On the first Monday in May, the pair posed together on the Met Gala red carpet.

Instagram

Mother's Day Outing

Brittany, a co-owner of the women’s soccer team the Kansas City Current, celebrated Mother's Day 2023 by watching the team play. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

At the 2023 ESPYS, Patrick was awarded Best NFL Player and Best Athlete, Men's Sports, while the Kansas City Chiefs won Best Team.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving Portrait

The family of four celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 with this sweet snap.

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

In early December, the duo donned matching reindeer onesies at a holiday party in Kansas City.

