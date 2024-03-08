See Brittany Mahomes Vacation in Mexico as She Recovers From Fractured Back

Brittany Mahomes is pushing through the pain.
One day after sharing she'd fractured her back, Brittany was spotted enjoying a sunny vacation on March 7 with husband Patrick Mahomes and their children, Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15 months, in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Sporting an olive green bikini and sunglasses, the 28-year-old enjoyed a drink on the beach while relaxing with her kids. She even joked on Instagram Stories about being Patrick's "backrest" as she posted footage of the NFL star leaning his back on her knees during their tropical outing.
The former soccer player also gave a glimpse of her "cool girl" Sterling rocking a swimsuit coverup and white bucket hat, along with another shot of her baby boy a.k.a. her "perfect angel that hates sand" resting under a shaded lounge chair.
Brittany seemed in good spirits during their family beach day, despite the message she had for her fans on March 6.
"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," she captioned an Instagram Stories selfie. "From: A girl with a fractured back."
While she still has not revealed what led to the injury, pelvic floor complications after childbirth can manifest as lower back pain, alongside a host of other symptoms, according to the University of Utah Health.
Still, as Brittany also posted on Instagram, "Vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"
The vacation comes after a busy few months for the Mahomes crew, as Patrick's Kansas City Chiefs won game after game, ultimately taking home the Lombardi Trophy at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 when he beat out the San Francisco 49ers alongside best friend and teammate Travis Kelce.
And as the quarterback recently admitted, none of it would be possible without Brittany, his high school sweetheart whom he wed in 2022.
"She has her head on her shoulders the right way," the 28-year-old told E! News in July. "She's my rock. She's the one that, through tough times, can get me through."
The quarterback added, "Having someone that supports you every single day like I do is the reason that I am in the position that I am today."