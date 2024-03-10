Oscars 2024: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Have an A-Thor-able Date Night

Watch : 2024 Oscar Nominations: History-Making Milestones

Chris Hemsworth is wielding something more powerful than his mjölnir.

Because it was wife Elsa Pataky the Thor star had his arms wrapped around when he stepped onto the star-studded red carpet at the 2024 Oscars March 10. (See more stunning looks from the red carpet here.)

And the couple definitely proved their looks were worthy for the event. Elsa shined in a sexy, low-cut white halter gown with peekaboo cut-outs in the midriff, accessorizing the look with diamond jewelry. Chris, meanwhile, arrived in a classic black suit with his white dress shirt unbuttoned, treating fans to his own peekaboo of skin.

The duo looked more in love than ever while rocking adorable PDA as they posed for photo ops.

The Star Trek actor was also tapped to take the stage for the award show as a presenter, though admittedly he's been turning down more job offers than he's been accepting as of late.