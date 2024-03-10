Oscars 2024: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Have an A-Thor-able Date Night

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky prove fairytale romances still exist on the 2024 Oscars red carpet, where the Thor star is also set to present. See the couple's sizzling date night.

By Brett Malec, Brahmjot Kaur Mar 10, 2024 11:20 PMTags
Fashion 2024MoviesRed CarpetAwards 2024OscarsCouplesChris HemsworthElsa PatakyMarvelCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: 2024 Oscar Nominations: History-Making Milestones

Chris Hemsworth is wielding something more powerful than his mjölnir.

Because it was wife Elsa Pataky the Thor star had his arms wrapped around when he stepped onto the star-studded red carpet at the 2024 Oscars March 10. (See more stunning looks from the red carpet here.)

And the couple definitely proved their looks were worthy for the event. Elsa shined in a sexy, low-cut white halter gown with peekaboo cut-outs in the midriff, accessorizing the look with diamond jewelry. Chris, meanwhile, arrived in a classic black suit with his white dress shirt unbuttoned, treating fans to his own peekaboo of skin.

The duo looked more in love than ever while rocking adorable PDA as they posed for photo ops.

The Star Trek actor was also tapped to take the stage for the award show as a presenter, though admittedly he's been turning down more job offers than he's been accepting as of late.

photos
See the Winners of the 2024 Oscars

The 40-year-old opted to take a break from the silver screen to spend more time with his family, including 11-year-old daughter India and 9-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

His decision followed an eye-opening moment he experienced when filming an episode about mortality for his National Geographic docuseries Limitless.

"It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off," he told Vanity Fair in November 2022. "Now when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

He's kept his word as the family has gone on several outings together around the world, including skiing in Montana, sightseeing in Japan and lying by the beach in Fiji.

Though they squeezed in a trip to L.A. for Hollywood's big night. Keep reading to see who else made it to the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zendaya

In Armani Privé and Bulgari jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Versace FW24 RTW.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

In custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Charlize Theron

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling & Mandi Gosling

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Becky G

John Shearer/WireImage

 Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown

John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lupita Nyong'o

In custom Armani Privé.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab SS24 Couture and Chopard jewelry.

John Shearer/WireImage)

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jodie Foster

Arturo Holmes / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Roger Federer

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton & Josh Hartnet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Dwyane Wade in custom Ateliee Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brunello Cucinelli.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo

In Louis Vuitton with Omega watch.

Marleen Moise / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Andrea Riseborough

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

In custom Mônot.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

In Vera Wang Couture and Chopard jewelry.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In AMI Paris.

JC Olivera / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Paul Giamatti

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

In custom Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewelry

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App