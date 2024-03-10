Oscars 2024: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Have an A-Thor-able Date Night

Chris Hemsworth is wielding something more powerful than his mjölnir.
Because it was wife Elsa Pataky the Thor star had his arms wrapped around when he stepped onto the star-studded red carpet at the 2024 Oscars March 10. (See more stunning looks from the red carpet here.)
And the couple definitely proved their looks were worthy for the event. Elsa shined in a sexy, low-cut white halter gown with peekaboo cut-outs in the midriff, accessorizing the look with diamond jewelry. Chris, meanwhile, arrived in a classic black suit with his white dress shirt unbuttoned, treating fans to his own peekaboo of skin.
The duo looked more in love than ever while rocking adorable PDA as they posed for photo ops.
The Star Trek actor was also tapped to take the stage for the award show as a presenter, though admittedly he's been turning down more job offers than he's been accepting as of late.
The 40-year-old opted to take a break from the silver screen to spend more time with his family, including 11-year-old daughter India and 9-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha.
His decision followed an eye-opening moment he experienced when filming an episode about mortality for his National Geographic docuseries Limitless.
"It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off," he told Vanity Fair in November 2022. "Now when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."
He's kept his word as the family has gone on several outings together around the world, including skiing in Montana, sightseeing in Japan and lying by the beach in Fiji.
Though they squeezed in a trip to L.A. for Hollywood's big night. Keep reading to see who else made it to the 2024 Oscars red carpet.