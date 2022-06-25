Natalie Portman Saw Chris Hemsworth at Pickup at Their Kids' School and Hilarity Ensued

For most parents, picking up your kids after school is a relatively straightforward experience—well, unless you're Natalie Portman or Chris Hemsworth, that is.
The Black Swan actress, 41, shared that when she was filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, she once spotted her co-star, 38, attempting to pick up his kids during the after-school rush without being noticed.
"Chris' kids, for a period of the shooting, came to town and went to the same school as my kids," Natalie said on the June 24 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "One day, we ended up at school pick up at the same time and I just felt so bad for him."
While the actress—who is mom to son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 5—acknowledged that Chris is "really famous everywhere," she explained that factor is multiplied exponentially in his home country.
To remain undetected, Natalie watched Chris try to hide behind a tree until his kids—daughter India, 10, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 8—arrived but was "unable to, obviously" given his fame.
Reflecting on the moment, the Marvel actress jokingly told guest host Sean Hayes, "It felt like some weird sitcom of the superheroes at school pickup, you know?"
Thankfully, Natalie shared that it was a problem that she didn't personally experience herself.
"I'm small and can kind of camouflage with the moms," she said. "Then he comes in and it's like a Greek god walking through!"
The actress, who is reprising her role as Jane Foster in the upcoming Marvel film, revealed that her children are especially looking forward to seeing her pick up Thor's hammer Mjolnir and transform into the God of Thunder herself.
"They're really excited about it," she shared. "It's pretty cool to have something that my kids are really thrilled about, because usually they're just like ‘Don't go to work, Mommy.' Now, they're like, ‘Go go go go!'"
In fact, her daughter is so delighted she even purchased her mom's action figure.
"My daughter got her own! She went with her nanny the other day and got the doll from the store and came home with it," Natalie said. "She's been running around with it going like, ‘Super mommy!' Which made me very, very excited."