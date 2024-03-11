RHOC's Alexis Bellino and John Janssen Make First Red Carpet Appearance as a Couple

Watch : RHOC's Alexis Bellino Introduces Transgender Son Miles

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are bringing their love to the red carpet.

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars made their first public appearance as a couple March 10 while attending DIRECTV's 2024 Oscars viewing party at Spago in Beverly Hills.

The mother of three opted for a sleeveless sequined yellow and silver halter dress paired with open toe heels. Meanwhile, her boyfriend of over three months looked dapper in a gray suit and white button-down shirt.

The outing marks the couple's first formal event together since it was revealed they sparked a romance back in December following his breakup from fellow RHOC star Shannon Beador last year and her split from ex-fiancé Andy Bohn in September.

"As they continue getting to know each other, including discovering many shared common interests, Alexis and John have started dating," a source close to the couple told E! News at the time. "Things are still very new and they're not using terms like boyfriend and girlfriend at this time, but they're enjoying the companionship and happiness they bring to each other's lives."