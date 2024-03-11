RHOC's Alexis Bellino and John Janssen Make First Red Carpet Appearance as a Couple

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are bringing their love to the red carpet.
The Real Housewives of Orange County stars made their first public appearance as a couple March 10 while attending DIRECTV's 2024 Oscars viewing party at Spago in Beverly Hills.
The mother of three opted for a sleeveless sequined yellow and silver halter dress paired with open toe heels. Meanwhile, her boyfriend of over three months looked dapper in a gray suit and white button-down shirt.
The outing marks the couple's first formal event together since it was revealed they sparked a romance back in December following his breakup from fellow RHOC star Shannon Beador last year and her split from ex-fiancé Andy Bohn in September.
"As they continue getting to know each other, including discovering many shared common interests, Alexis and John have started dating," a source close to the couple told E! News at the time. "Things are still very new and they're not using terms like boyfriend and girlfriend at this time, but they're enjoying the companionship and happiness they bring to each other's lives."
Several weeks later while celebrating the holidays together, Alexis, who previously appeared on the Bravo show from seasons five to eight, showed off a sparkly diamond promise ring gifted to her the businessman.
"Words cannot. Actions do," the 46-year-old captioned a Dec. 25 Instagram photo of her and John, 60. "I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize. Love will create it's own story. I love you Johnny J. #lovewins #notengaged #promised #merrychristmas."
Of course, not everyone in the Bravo community has been supportive of the reality stars' whirlwind romance—namely John's ex Shannon, who he dated for three years before ultimately calling things off.
"I'm not going to lie, I've been hurt," Shannon told E! News in December of them dating. "I've been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, number one, John said that he didn't want to be in the public eye, and he's thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I'm quite confused about that."
As for Alexis—who shares kids Miles, Mackenna and James with ex-husband Jim Bellino—it's likely she'll be giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her and John's relationship as it was announced in January that's she's officially returning to RHOC for the series' upcoming 18th season.
