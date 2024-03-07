Woman Details How Botox Left Her Paralyzed From "Rare Complication"

Watch : Martha Stewart Admits She Uses Botox and Fillers

Botox isn't always worth giving a shot.

At least, that's been the case for author Alicia Hallock, who has hospitalized after a "scary" experience with the cosmetic injectable.

"I ended up having a rare complication from my Botox injections for my migraines," she revealed in a Feb. 17 Instagram. "It spread to muscles in my neck and now it's created many issues. My eyelids are droopy, causing a lot of pressure, blurry vision, and dizziness. The muscles in my neck are essentially paralyzed so I can't lift my own head."

The 35-year-old also developed dysphagia—a condition that makes it difficult or sometimes impossible to swallow, per Cleveland Clinic—which she said has been the most challenging side effect.

"I experienced a couple of days where I was choking on sips of water and even my own saliva," she continued her post. "I've had 6 tubes shoved down my throat to get up all the mucus that's stuck in my lungs and throat. I can barely talk."