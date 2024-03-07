Denise Richards Looks Unrecognizable With New Hair Transformation

Watch : Denise Richards Slams Rumors About OnlyFans Collab With Daughter

Denise Richards is anything but a ragamuffin with her new look.

In fact, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum turned heads after debuting a dramatic hair transformation. And there was no better occasion to make a style statement than on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

For her March 6 appearance, Denise looked unrecognizable with her '90s-inspired perm that consisted of tight, voluminous curls. She opted for a half up, half down hairstyle and curly side swept bangs that framed her face.

As for the rest of her glam? She paired her attention-grabbing tresses with a soft makeup look, wearing rose-colored blush, matching lipstick and a shimmery metallic shadow.

The Wild Thing star's beauty wasn't the only swoon-worthy aspect of her getup.

After all, she dazzled in a glitzy emerald green dress that featured an asymmetrical neckline and clung to her curves like a glove. Shimmery gold lace-up heels and a diamond necklace completed her overall look.