Denise Richards Looks Unrecognizable With New Hair Transformation

Denise Richards is anything but a ragamuffin with her new look.

In fact, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum turned heads after debuting a dramatic hair transformation. And there was no better occasion to make a style statement than on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

For her March 6 appearance, Denise looked unrecognizable with her '90s-inspired perm that consisted of tight, voluminous curls. She opted for a half up, half down hairstyle and curly side swept bangs that framed her face. 

As for the rest of her glam? She paired her attention-grabbing tresses with a soft makeup look, wearing rose-colored blush, matching lipstick and a shimmery metallic shadow.

The Wild Thing star's beauty wasn't the only swoon-worthy aspect of her getup.

After all, she dazzled in a glitzy emerald green dress that featured an asymmetrical neckline and clung to her curves like a glove. Shimmery gold lace-up heels and a diamond necklace completed her overall look.

Although Denise didn't share details about her makeover, she's been candid about her beauty journey over the years.

Just last year, she opened up about her experience with breast augmentation surgery and why she didn't want her daughter Sami Sheen, 19, to get a boob job.

"I was made fun of as a teenager [because my boobs] were mosquito bites," Denise told Bustle in October 2023. "I got them done at the same age Sami is wanting to get them done." 

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The 53-year-old, who shares Sami and and Lola, 18, with ex Charlie Sheen, revealed that she's in the process of removing her implants.

"I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19," Denise continued. "And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!"

Sami, meanwhile, was inspired to go under the knife by her mom.

"I was 10 years old and like, 'I can't wait to have big boobs like my mom,'" the OnlyFans model said at the time. "All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, 'OK, when's it my turn?' I would always stuff my bra with socks and stuff."

A month later, the teen posted a photo of herself in the hospital, writing on Instagram Stories Nov. 15, "Guess who got a new rack todayyyy."

It's clear the mother-daughter duo isn't afraid to switch up their style. Keep reading to see all of the other celebrity transformations.

