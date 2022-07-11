Denise Richards Calls Out Social Media Double Standards After She and Daughter Sami Join OnlyFans

Joining OnlyFans has been an eye-opening experience for Denise Richards.
The actress got honest about social media double standards exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop after her daughter, Sami Sheen, 18, received backlash for joining the subscription-based social platform in June 2022.
"A lot of us have posted pictures of ourselves on Instagram in a bikini or something that might be perceived as risqué," she told Daily Pop on July 11. "And if my daughter chooses to post a picture of herself in a bathing suit on OnlyFans, why would she get backlash on that but not on Instagram?"
The actress' ex-husband Charlie Sheen previously expressed his disapproval of the 18-year-old's OnlyFans account, saying in a statement to E! News, "I do not condone this."
But Denise thinks the opposite, as she called the criticism her daughter has received "very unfair," stating that Sami should be "able to do what she wants to do."
The 51-year-old also admitted that she her misconceptions about the platform changed after she "educated myself on what OnlyFans really was."
She continued, "Once I learned that this platform is actually really empowering for the creators to be their true, authentic self, I decided to join it, too."
On Daily Pop, the former Bravo star also addressed whether she'd be interested in returning to the small screen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she appeared on for two seasons.
"I actually really enjoyed my time on Housewives," she shared. "It was really great getting to know the women and being able to have that connection. I'm still a fan, and you know, I never say never."
While Denise's RHOBH future is still up in the air, fans won't have to wait long for her latest project. She stars in Amazon Freeze's first original movie Love Accidentally, which premieres July 15. The film follows Brenda Song and Aaron O'Connell as competing co-workers who catch feelings for each other over text, unaware that the other is the person on the other end.
"I loved my role," Denise said of her character Debra, the boss of the film's romantic leads. "I love that she's just this powerful boss lady. But she is, you know, sensitive and compassionate, too, and that was something that I wanted to make sure that I brought to the character."
Love Accidentally premieres July 15 on Amazon Freevee.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)