Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Privately Got Engaged Years Ago

Watch : How Chris Martin "Lifted" Dakota Johnson Out of Depression

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are making each other their universe.

The Madame Web actress and the Coldplay artist privately got engaged years ago, according to multiple outlets.

Dakota, 34, and Chris, 47, first sparked romance rumors in 2017 when she was spotted at one of his band's concerts. From there, they embraced la vida by confirming their romance at Stella McCartney's Hollywood fashion show in January 2018, where they were spotted holding hands.

Over the years, the pair have kept their romance out of the spotlight and have yet to make their official red carpet debut. However, fans have seen small glimpses into their paradise with photos of their cute beach outings and videos of Chris serenading Dakota at his concerts.

But it's their quiet life at home—which, yes, includes binge-watching Netflix—that has the Fifty Shades of Grey actress head over heels.

In fact, she recently gave insight on how the English singer has been privately supporting her through her ups and downs.