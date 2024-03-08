Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Privately Got Engaged Years Ago

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, who first sparked romance rumors in 2017, have reportedly been engaged for years now. Read on learn how they're making their paradise a forever thing.

By Lindsay Weinberg Mar 08, 2024 6:34 PMTags
EngagementsCouplesChris MartinCelebritiesDakota Johnson
Watch: How Chris Martin "Lifted" Dakota Johnson Out of Depression

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are making each other their universe. 

The Madame Web actress and the Coldplay artist privately got engaged years ago, according to multiple outlets

Dakota, 34, and Chris, 47, first sparked romance rumors in 2017 when she was spotted at one of his band's concerts. From there, they embraced la vida by confirming their romance at Stella McCartney's Hollywood fashion show in January 2018, where they were spotted holding hands.

Over the years, the pair have kept their romance out of the spotlight and have yet to make their official red carpet debut. However, fans have seen small glimpses into their paradise with photos of their cute beach outings and videos of Chris serenading Dakota at his concerts. 

But it's their quiet life at home—which, yes, includes binge-watching Netflix—that has the Fifty Shades of Grey actress head over heels.

In fact, she recently gave insight on how the English singer has been privately supporting her through her ups and downs

photos
Dakota Johnson's Most Candid Quotes

"A few weeks ago, I was having a low day," she shared at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon. "And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?'"

Dakota explained, "It turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it." 

Their relationship has also affected her outlook on motherhood, as she has developed bonds with his children Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17, who he shares with ex Gwyneth Paltrow (who consciously uncoupled in 2014).

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See Love Is Blind's Jess Confront Jimmy in Reunion Trailer

2

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Privately Got Engaged Years Ago

3

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Speaks Out After Garrison Death

Explaining that she's "open" to having kids, Dakota told Bustle in an interview published March 5. "I've gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I'm like, ‘What a magical f--king thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience.'" 

As she put it, "If I'm meant to be a mother, bring it on."

Needless to say, she's fully embraced her and Chris' blended family.

"Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family," she told Vanity Fair in 2022. "Obviously, there were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don't want that in my life. I don't want any kids to experience anything like that. It's better to be kind, and it's also really nice that everybody actually really loves each other and has each other's backs."

Read on for a look inside their web.

BACKGRID
November 2017

Let the romance rumors begin! After Dakota Johnson was spotted at a Coldplay concert, fans started to speculate that the actress could be dating Chris Martin. While the pair didn't confirm anything for months, a few additional sightings suggested these two were more than just friends. 

BACKGRID
January 2018

While attending the launch of Stella McCartney's Women's Autumn 2018 and Men's Autumn/Winter 2018 Collections at SIR Studios, the pair was spotted holding hands, giving fans further confirmation they were dating. 

RMBI / BACKGRID
September 2018

First comes love, then comes ma—ching tattoos? The Fifty Shades actress and the Coldplay singer appeared to show off infinity tattoos

TJ / BACKGRID
September 2018

In an interview with Tatler, Dakota confirmed she was dating Chris with a simple message. "I'm not going to talk about it," she told the publication. "But I am very happy."

JosiahW / BACKGRID
November 2019

After Chris supported Dakota at her star-studded 30th birthday party in October, the actress returned the favor when it was time for her boyfriend to perform on Saturday Night Live. The pair celebrated the special show by attending the official after-party together. 

Getty Images
February 2020

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum donned her director's hat for Coldplay's "Cry, Cry, Cry" music video. The video's story is about a couple working through life's obstacles side-by-side and holding each other when they cry.

NGRE / BACKGRID
March 2021

A source confirmed to E! News that the High Note actress and Coldplay frontman nestled into a modern Cape Cod-styled home in Malibu, Calif. for a price tag of $12.5 million.

BACKGRID
July 2021

During summer break, the couple jetted off to Palma De Mallorca, Spain, where they enjoyed a boat ride and some sightseeing in the city.

MEGA
October 2021

Before beginning to play Coldplay's latest single, "My Universe," which is a collaboration with the group BTS, Chris pointed to Dakota in the balcony and delivered a special message. "This is about my universe, and she's here," he told the crowd

LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID
April 2023

We want something just like this duo's outing to grab coffee in Malibu.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

See Love Is Blind's Jess Confront Jimmy in Reunion Trailer

2

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Privately Got Engaged Years Ago

3

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Speaks Out After Garrison Death

4

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Rumors That Timothée Chalamet Inspired New Look

5
Exclusive

See Who Is Attending the Love Is Blind Season Six Reunion