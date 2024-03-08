Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Privately Got Engaged Years Ago

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are making each other their universe.
The Madame Web actress and the Coldplay artist privately got engaged years ago, according to multiple outlets.
Dakota, 34, and Chris, 47, first sparked romance rumors in 2017 when she was spotted at one of his band's concerts. From there, they embraced la vida by confirming their romance at Stella McCartney's Hollywood fashion show in January 2018, where they were spotted holding hands.
Over the years, the pair have kept their romance out of the spotlight and have yet to make their official red carpet debut. However, fans have seen small glimpses into their paradise with photos of their cute beach outings and videos of Chris serenading Dakota at his concerts.
But it's their quiet life at home—which, yes, includes binge-watching Netflix—that has the Fifty Shades of Grey actress head over heels.
In fact, she recently gave insight on how the English singer has been privately supporting her through her ups and downs.
"A few weeks ago, I was having a low day," she shared at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon. "And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?'"
Dakota explained, "It turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."
Their relationship has also affected her outlook on motherhood, as she has developed bonds with his children Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17, who he shares with ex Gwyneth Paltrow (who consciously uncoupled in 2014).
Explaining that she's "open" to having kids, Dakota told Bustle in an interview published March 5. "I've gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I'm like, ‘What a magical f--king thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience.'"
As she put it, "If I'm meant to be a mother, bring it on."
Needless to say, she's fully embraced her and Chris' blended family.
"Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family," she told Vanity Fair in 2022. "Obviously, there were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don't want that in my life. I don't want any kids to experience anything like that. It's better to be kind, and it's also really nice that everybody actually really loves each other and has each other's backs."
