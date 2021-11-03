Yep, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Are Binge-Watching the Same Show as You

Like many of us, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been spending a lot of time on the couch watching Netflix.
The Fifty Shades of Grey star gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with the Coldplay front man in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Nov. 3. She revealed that they, too, have been been watching Squid Game, the widely popular Korean survival thriller that has broken records and inspired numerous Halloween costumes.
"It is so intense," she raved of the series, which has already surpassed Bridgerton as the streaming service's biggest show, with over 111 million viewers. "It's confusingly f--ked up because it's joyful at moments and then it's horrifying. And that's a really interesting combo."
Dakota also said that she and Chris, who she calls her "partner," have been spending a lot of time together throughout the pandemic.
"I didn't see my dad for a long time because he lives in Montecito and is in his 70s, and we wanted to be safe," the actress, who is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, explained.
She continued, "I saw my mom a bit. It's been weird. If I've been working, I can't really be around my parents because they're older. But my friends and my partner, we've been together a lot, and it's great."
Dakota and Chris were first romantically linked in 2017, a year after the musician finalized his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow. They now live together in Malibu, Calif.
Elsewhere in the interview, Dakota talks about auditioning for the role that made her a star, Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey film franchise.
"I couldn't talk about it to anybody," she recalled. "Nobody in my family knew."
And even though both her parents are Hollywood icons with hefty acting résumés—and her grandma is legend Tippi Hedren, of Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds—Dakota said she turned to pal Emily Blunt for advice when she landed the part.
"I was cast [and] I remember I spoke to Emily Blunt, and I was like, 'Should I do this trilogy? Because I want to have a really special career, and I want to make a certain kind of film. And I know that this is going to change things,'" she remembered. "She was like, 'F--king do it if it feels right. Just do it. Always do what you want to do.'"
Looking back, Dakota feels she made the right choice. "I feel like I haven't been pigeonholed into anything [because of the role]," she said. "I guess I could have gone in a certain direction, but that's just not what I was interested in."