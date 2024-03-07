Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Are Reprising Big Bang Theory Roles

Watch : Jim Parsons & Mayim Bialik To Reprise ‘Big Bang Theory’ Roles In ‘Young Sheldon’ Finale

Jim Parsons is taking back his spot.

It's not a bazinga: Parsons and his former Big Bang Theory costar Mayim Bialik will be reprising their roles of Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler on the series finale of CBS' Young Sheldon, airing May 16.

While the full details of their appearance are being kept under wraps, this will mark the first time Parsons and Bialik are reuniting as their onscreen characters since the series finale of The Big Bang Theory in May 2019. Parsons is an executive producer and narrator for the prequel, which stars Iain Armitage in the titular role, while Bialik has appeared via voice over in two episodes.

Bialik—who hosted Jeopardy! for two years after the original series wrapped—shared her excitement on Instagram Stories, writing, "Sharing some exciting Big Bang Theory-related news!!!"

Young Sheldon's May finale will bring the show's seven season run to an end, concluding the story of The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper as he faced the unique challenges of being a child genius.