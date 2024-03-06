Save $130 on a Kitchenaid Stand Mixer and Elevate Your Cooking Game

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Hello to my kitchen connoisseurs. I've found a major deal that's about to spice up your cooking adventures.
You can get the iconic, coveted KitchenAid Stand Mixer at a jaw-dropping $130 off. I get it, investing in top-notch kitchen gear can sometimes feel like a splurge, but trust me when I say, this deal is too good to pass up. Let's talk about what sets this mixer apart from the cheaper alternatives. It is a total powerhouse that can do it all and then some— from kneading dough to whipping cream. Trust me, those attachments come in clutch. Experimenting with new recipes has never been easier. Plus, it has an incredibly sleek design you'll be proud to display on your countertop.
With an array of vibrant colors to choose from, including bold Empire Red and charming Pistachio, this mixer isn't just a kitchen tool– it's a statement piece. So go ahead, add a pop of personality to your culinary space, and let your creativity shine. Head over to QVC. and snag this unbeatable KitchenAid Stand Mixer deal before it's too late. There has never been a better time to invest in kitchen perfection. Trust me, your taste buds will thank you later!
KitchenAid 5-qt Artisan Stand Mixer w/ Pastry Beater and Flex Edge
This mixer has 10 speeds. The bundle includes the KSM150QX Artisan tilt-head stand mixer, 5-qt stainless steel bowl, coated dough hook, coated flat beater, wire whip, pouring shield, and Flex Edge beater, pastry beater, and bowl wiper.
QVC has several colorways to choose from.
If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from happy shoppers.
KitchenAid Mixer Reviews
A shopper raved, "I didn't think KitchenAid could improve their world famous standard kitchen mixer……they did! I'm in love with my new pistachio colored mixer. It can do everything!"
A fan of the mixer said, "Who doesn't know the power and endless uses for everyone who performs in a kitchen? I've been a Kitchenaid stand mixer for years and needed a larger power motor due to my cooking needs. I love to share my recipes so now I can make bigger patches in one sitting. Love my toffee color looks beautiful sitting out."
Someone else explained, "Always wanted one, finally ordered it because this was the lowest price I had ever seen for the Pro mixer. If you can get this at anything close to this price, do it, you will love it!"
"I've been wanting one for years and so glad I purchased one. We have several attachments and it's so helpful in the kitchen," a shopper explained.
A QVC customer reviewed, "I have been making Sourdough Bread for a couple of years. Now with my Kitchenaid I am trying all sorts of things. I made a Sourdough Discard Coffee Cake that was delicious! The batter was like silk. I tried making Chicken Salad and it was divine! It is so quick and easy! I feel like a professional!"
Another shared, "I have always wanted a stand mixer from Kitchenaid. I am 72 years young and I finally bought my dream mixer as an early Christmas present for myself. I got the silver color and it looks so beautiful on my kitchen counter. I also purchased the attachments. I have used it several times and dearly love it. Thank you QVC for making my purchase affordable, I am so thrilled with my purchase."
