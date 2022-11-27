This Breakfast Sandwich Maker Has 23,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It's on Sale

If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these customer reviews.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Reviews

A shopper raved, "This little thing is a fantastic. It's really easy to put the sandwich together and set a timer for five minutes and walk away. Clean up is super easy and quick wipe down and you're good to go. It makes the bread nice and crispy and eggs cooked all the way through. It is great when you are on the run."

Someone else gushed, "The device you didn't know you needed. I've been considering purchasing this for a couple years now but was skeptical if it would actually be worth it. It turned out to be more than worth it, and a staple to my morning routine."

A customer declared, "I love this device; in 15 minutes or less, you can have a delicious breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese, bacon, sausage, and Canadian bacon."

Another shopper wrote, "This handy little gadget is perfect when you're on the go!! Using it at work is a game changer! best purchase I've made on Amazon. Sandwich ready in less than 10 minutes. Easy clean up. SO DELICIOUS! do yourself a favor & BUY THIS!"

"I don't know if you are like us, but we have a bunch of kitchen gadgets we have bought over the years. They are all eagerly tried, but most are put away and rarely used again. The Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker is a happy exception! Every claim you see in the product promotion is actually true. It's really easy to use and clean. More importantly, the results are simply terrific! English muffins are the easiest bread to use, but medium size bagels, large biscuits and normal size croissants work too," an Amazon customer reviewed.

A shopper shared, "I have always loved breakfast sandwiches, but they can be a real kitchen 'production' to make and I'd rather not go the fast food route to have my 'fix.' This little kitchen tool is someone's million dollar invention. I am no cook but I've found a number of ways to get creative with it. I've experimented with different ingredients from the fridge: canadian bacon, packaged pre-cooked sausage patties, large eggs, smaller eggs, different cheeses, AND different buns such as Thomas' English Muffins or Bagel Thins (if lightly toasted, they shrink to fit the cooker perfectly), even toasted crumpets. 4 minutes cooks my eggs the way I like 'em."

