The Most Shocking Moments in Oscars History, From Will Smith's Slap to La La Land's Fake Win

Well Before Will Smith stepped onto the stage at the 2022 Oscars, the Academy Awards have been filled with jaw-dropping moments.

Take, for instance, five years earlier, when just as the cast and crew of La La Land graced the stage to accept their win for Best Picture, a head-turning mistake became abundantly clear: The award was meant to go to the coming-of-age drama Moonlight instead.

As it turns out, presenter Warren Beatty somehow got the envelope for Best Actress instead of Best Picture (Emma Stone won earlier that evening for her role in the musical film) and well, the rest is flub history.

But that blunder was proceeded by a few smaller—albeit memorable—ones, like when John Travolta meant to introduce Frozen star Idina Menzel for her performance at the 2014 Oscars, but instead ushered her in by calling her Adele Dazeem.

It's a slip-up that's managed to stand the test of time—and in fact, the Broadway star recently marked the moment a decade later in a hilarious way.