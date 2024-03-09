The Most Shocking Moments in Oscars History, From Will Smith's Slap to La La Land's Fake Win

Ahead of the 2024 Oscars March 10, relive everything from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock to the Best Picture mix up heard far beyond La La Land and more unforgettable moments in Oscars history.

Well Before Will Smith stepped onto the stage at the 2022 Oscars, the Academy Awards have been filled with jaw-dropping moments.

Take, for instance, five years earlier, when just as the cast and crew of La La Land graced the stage to accept their win for Best Picture, a head-turning mistake became abundantly clear: The award was meant to go to the coming-of-age drama Moonlight instead.

As it turns out, presenter Warren Beatty somehow got the envelope for Best Actress instead of Best Picture (Emma Stone won earlier that evening for her role in the musical film) and well, the rest is flub history.

But that blunder was proceeded by a few smaller—albeit memorable—ones, like when John Travolta meant to introduce Frozen star Idina Menzel for her performance at the 2014 Oscars, but instead ushered her in by calling her Adele Dazeem.

It's a slip-up that's managed to stand the test of time—and in fact, the Broadway star recently marked the moment a decade later in a hilarious way.

2024 Oscars: All the First-Time Nominees

"Hey Adele Dazeem, it's Idina Menzel," she said in a March 3 TikTok. "I just wanted to say, happy birthday. Sending you so much love and positive energy, I hope you have the best, best day." (She also sang the "Happy Birthday" song to boot).

Happy 10th birthday, Adele Dazeem!

But there's even more where that came from. Ahead of the 2024 Oscars March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, keep reading to relive the most shocking moments in the show's history.

Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

The Hitch star shocked viewers everywhere at the 2022 Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock for making a dig about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, issuing a stern warning after returning to his seat: "Keep my wife's name out your f--king mouth!" 

And though Will would later return to the stage to collect an Academy Award for his role in King Richard—and offered up an apology to the comedian the following day—the Academy issued him a 10-year ban from all their events for the debacle.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Chemistry Sets the Oscars on Fire

The stars of A Star Is Born unforgettably took the stage to perform the Oscar-nominated (and ultimately winning) "Shallow," though it was their chemistry that had people speculating for days after. "Yes, people saw love and—guess what—that's what we wanted you to see," Lady Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel, setting the record straight once and for all. "I guess we did a good job and fooled ya!"

Kevin Hart Backs Out of Hosting

To host or not to host: That is the question. On Dec. 4, Kevin Hart announced on Twitter that he would be hosting the 2019 show. He called it the "opportunity of a lifetime" and that he was "blown away" by the honors. Two days later, he stepped down as the host after facing backlash over resurfaced tweets from 2011. "I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscars....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists," he tweeted in December 2018. "I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past." Despite pleas from Ellen DeGeneres, Hart said on Jan. 4 that his mind was made and the decision was "done."

La La Land Is Accidentally Named Best Picture in Epic Flub

After La La Land was pronounced the Best Picture winner at the 2017 Oscars, producer Jordan Horowitz revealed that Moonlight was the actual winner—making the incident one of the most memorable in Oscar history.

John Travolta Mispronounces Idina Menzel's Name

John Travolta suffered a bit of a malapropism while introducing Frozen's Idina Menzel to the stage at the 2014 Oscars. Instead of saying her actual name, he called her Adele Dazeem. Oops? The duo reunited a year later and she reciprocated the honors by naming him Glom Gazingo.

Jennifer Lawrence Falls After Winning Best Actress

While taking the stage to accept the award for Best Actress at the 2013 Oscars, the Silver Linings Playbook star stumbled and fell to the ground.

Crash Wins Best Picture Over Brokeback Mountain

With eight nominations, Brokeback Mountain was expected to take home the big prize at the 2006 Academy Awards. So, viewers were surprised when Paul Haggis took the stage to accept the Best Picture Oscar for Crash. Even Haggis later said the drama didn't deserve Best Picture.

Adrien Brody Shockingly Kisses Halle Berry

After he won the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2003 Annual Academy Awards, Brody was so overcome with emotion that he planted a giant kiss on presenter Berry.

Björk Wears Swan Dress on the Red Carpet

Björk's 2001 dress is one of the most memorable in Oscars history. The Icelandic singer-songwriter wore a dress that looked like a swan by Marjan Pejoski.

 
The Oscars Selfie Seen Around the World

Handing her phone to Bradley Cooper to do the now-infamous honors of taking a star-studded selfie at the 2014 Oscars, Ellen Degeneres got Jennifer Lawrence, Jared Leto, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Lupita Nyong'o and more to pose for one epic pic.

Angelina Jolie Kisses Her Brother

Angelina Jolie planted a giant peck on her brother James Haven's lips at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2000. The actress won the Best Supporting Actress award for Girl, Interrupted earlier in the night and said she was "so in love" with her brother during her acceptance speech. Saturday Night Live even joked about the moment on its show.

Shakespeare in Love Wins Over Saving Private Ryan

Shakespeare in Love entered the 1999 Academy Awards with 13 nominations while Saving Private Ryan went in with 11. Still, many were surprised when Shakespeare in Love ended up being the big winner.

Cher Wears a Headdress

The singer caught everyone's attention when she showed up to the 1986 Academy Awards in this now-unforgettable Bob Mackie ensemble.

Streaker Storms the Stage

Host David Niven got a bit of a shock after a streaker ran across the stage at the 1974 Academy Awards.

Charlie Chaplin Receives 12-Minute Standing Ovation

While the idea of Charlie Chaplin receiving a standing ovation isn't surprising, the duration of the round of applause is. After he returned to the U.S. for the first time in over a decade to receive an honorary Oscar at the 1972 awards, the comedy legend reportedly received a 12-minute standing ovation. 

Marlon Brando Refuses to Accept Best Actor Award

Sacheen Littlefeather, who attended the 1973 ceremony on Brando's behalf, announced that the Godfather star "very regretfully" could not accept the award in protest of the film industry's treatment of Native Americans. 

Barbra Streisand and Katharine Hepburn Both Win Best Actress

In 1969, there were not one but two Best Actress winners: Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand. While Hepburn wasn't there to accept her award, Streisand said she was "very honored to be in such magnificent company as Katharine Hepburn."

Sammy Davis Jr. Announces the Wrong Winner

The 2017 Best Picture mishap isn't the only Oscar mixup. Sammy Davis Jr. received the wrong envelope and read the incorrect name for the winner of Scoring of Music (adaptation or treatment) at the 36th Academy Awards in 1964. "Wait 'til the NAACP hears about this," he said. He then put on his glasses and joked, "I ain't gonna make no mistake this time."

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.

