Camila Cabello Shares What Led to Her and Shawn Mendes’ Break Up Shortly After Rekindling Their Romance

Camila Cabello recently revealed insight into her decision to get back together with Shawn Mendes—whom she previously dated for two years—last summer, only to break up again a few months later.

Camila Cabello knows that we know what she did last summer. 

In fact, the Fifth Harmony alum recently shared insight into her and ex Shawn Mendes' brief rekindling of their romance last year, noting that when it comes to former flames she's not afraid to see if the spark is still there. 

"I think it's known, I'm a fan," Camila quipped of getting back together with exes on Call Her Daddy podcast's March 6 episode. "I support it, supported it in the past." 

The "Havana" singer and Shawn—who dated from 2019 to 2021—raised eyebrows when they were spotted showing PDA at Coachella last April, more than two years after their split. And while they called it quits a few months later, Camila alluded to why she chose to pursue things with the "Stitches" singer once more. 

"I personally think it's helpful," she added. "I'm the kind of person—you can't forbid things from me because I will want to do it more." 

Still, Camila doesn't have any regrets toward the situation. 

"It's crazy because I'm kind of impulsive in that way—if I feel it, I say it," she admitted. "The worst thing for it to live in is my mind, and then I'm like, Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person. So, I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up the next day and find out that it's been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a fun route—it was a fun moment."

However, after their initial reunion, the 27-year-old is sure that she and her ex are never getting back together. 

Gotham/GC Images

"It wasn't even a decision, I think you are just kind of like, "Yeah this doesn't really—it's not a fit,'" she confirmed. "It doesn't feel right. I think luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that—and it took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn't feel right and we don't really need to try so hard to make it work. It's all good. This is not feeling good, like ‘Let's be friends, I love you. It's all good, let's move on.'" 

As for how Camila feels toward Shawn now? He seems to be her favorite ex

"I will always care about him and love him, he's such a good person," she continued. "I'm lucky cause some people have exes who are awful—and he is not. He's a really kind, good person."

And while it's now a thing of the past, read on to see every highlight from the "Señorita" singers' romance.

James Atoa/UPI/Shutterstock
Making Music

Back in 2015, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first made headlines together not as a couple, but as a musical duet on their joint hit single, "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

YouTube
When You Call Me Señorita

Four years later, the performers' new steamy music video for their "Señorita" duet, released in June, raised eyebrows over whether there was a romance brewing behind the scenes. 

NGRE / BACKGRID
Hand in Hand

The following month, the two were spotted holding hands while out together in West Hollywood. "They were telling people they were a couple," a source told E! News at the time. Soon after, the stars were seen getting close in San Francisco. 

RM / SplashNews.com
Miami Makeout

While the two had not publicly confirmed their relationship status, this steamy makeout in the Miami water did all the talking

Wagner AZ / BACKGRID
Birthday Boy

The rumored pair rang in Mendes' 21st birthday together in August 2019, including a big kiss for the birthday boy. Cabello also declared her love for her musical beau over on Instagram. 

Jamie McCarthy/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV
Steaming Up the Stage

At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Camila and Shawn stole the show with a sexy live performance of "Señorita" as viewers waited to see if they would kiss. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Courtside Cuties

After laughing off breakup rumors in October 2019, their romance was on full display as they made out courtside throughout a basketball game

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Miami Livin'

Shawn revealed that during the pandemic, he went to Miami to live with Camila. "Something really beautiful for me came out of it, which was you're not allowed to leave," he told Zane Lowe in 2020. "I went to Miami and I was living with Camila [Cabello] and her parents and her sister." 

Instagram / Shawn Mendes
Puppy Love

Relationship milestone alert: They welcomed a new member of their family after picking up a puppy named Tarzan in November 2020.

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank
Bumps in the Road

Shawn revealed he and Camila get into fights from time to time. "We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments," he said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up in August. "But, like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it's just ego talking. And we like, usually like call each other out. We have a really honest and open relationship—but, yeah, no, we definitely fight."

Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Fairytale Premiere

Shawn was by Camila's side while she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Cinderella in September.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Met Gala Moment

Shawnmila attended their first Met Gala together in 2021, wearing Michael Kors Collection looks.

Instagram
Halloween Hangout

The pair celebrated Halloween together in 2021, writing on social media, "Feliz día de los muertos." 

MEGA
Going Their Separate Ways

The couple announced their split on Nov. 17, 2021. As they wrote, "we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for on another as humans is stronger than ever." The pair added, "we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." 

Backgrid
Coachella 2023

The pair reunited at Coachella in April 2023 and were seen kissing during the festival. 

Gotham/GC Images

Rekindling the Flame

After their Coachella moment, Shawn and Camila were spotted hanging out a few times during early summer 2023—including at a Taylor Swift concert—but ultimately called it quits once more in June. 

