Camila Cabello Shares What Led to Her and Shawn Mendes’ Break Up Shortly After Rekindling Their Romance

Watch : Camila Cabello Goes Blonde: See Her Sexy New Look!

Camila Cabello knows that we know what she did last summer.

In fact, the Fifth Harmony alum recently shared insight into her and ex Shawn Mendes' brief rekindling of their romance last year, noting that when it comes to former flames she's not afraid to see if the spark is still there.

"I think it's known, I'm a fan," Camila quipped of getting back together with exes on Call Her Daddy podcast's March 6 episode. "I support it, supported it in the past."

The "Havana" singer and Shawn—who dated from 2019 to 2021—raised eyebrows when they were spotted showing PDA at Coachella last April, more than two years after their split. And while they called it quits a few months later, Camila alluded to why she chose to pursue things with the "Stitches" singer once more.

"I personally think it's helpful," she added. "I'm the kind of person—you can't forbid things from me because I will want to do it more."