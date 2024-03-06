Camila Cabello Shares What Led to Her and Shawn Mendes’ Break Up Shortly After Rekindling Their Romance

Camila Cabello knows that we know what she did last summer.
In fact, the Fifth Harmony alum recently shared insight into her and ex Shawn Mendes' brief rekindling of their romance last year, noting that when it comes to former flames she's not afraid to see if the spark is still there.
"I think it's known, I'm a fan," Camila quipped of getting back together with exes on Call Her Daddy podcast's March 6 episode. "I support it, supported it in the past."
The "Havana" singer and Shawn—who dated from 2019 to 2021—raised eyebrows when they were spotted showing PDA at Coachella last April, more than two years after their split. And while they called it quits a few months later, Camila alluded to why she chose to pursue things with the "Stitches" singer once more.
"I personally think it's helpful," she added. "I'm the kind of person—you can't forbid things from me because I will want to do it more."
Still, Camila doesn't have any regrets toward the situation.
"It's crazy because I'm kind of impulsive in that way—if I feel it, I say it," she admitted. "The worst thing for it to live in is my mind, and then I'm like, Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person. So, I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up the next day and find out that it's been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a fun route—it was a fun moment."
However, after their initial reunion, the 27-year-old is sure that she and her ex are never getting back together.
"It wasn't even a decision, I think you are just kind of like, "Yeah this doesn't really—it's not a fit,'" she confirmed. "It doesn't feel right. I think luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that—and it took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn't feel right and we don't really need to try so hard to make it work. It's all good. This is not feeling good, like ‘Let's be friends, I love you. It's all good, let's move on.'"
As for how Camila feels toward Shawn now? He seems to be her favorite ex.
"I will always care about him and love him, he's such a good person," she continued. "I'm lucky cause some people have exes who are awful—and he is not. He's a really kind, good person."
And while it's now a thing of the past, read on to see every highlight from the "Señorita" singers' romance.