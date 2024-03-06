Prince William’s Spokesperson Addresses Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories

Watch : Kate Middleton Spotted For First Time Since Abdominal Surgery

Prince William is too busy to listen to the noise.

Amid Kate Middleton's ongoing seclusion from the public eye after undergoing planned abdominal surgery in January, the internet has become obsessed with speculating over her whereabouts. But amid the supposition—which has taken a turn for the comical—the Prince of Wales has eyes only for his duties.

"His focus is on his work," his spokesperson told People March 6, "and not on social media."

It is unlikely then, that the Prince of Wales has seen the many jokes that have begun circling on social media, satirically speculating over Kate's true location (with theories including she's currently on The Masked Singer and Big Brother, that she's recovering from a Brazilian butt lift or that she's waiting for botched bangs to grow out.)

However, curiosity over what exactly is going on with Kate only grew after William canceled an appearance at his godfather King Constantine II of Greece's memorial service due to a "personal matter" on Feb. 27. At the time, Kensington Palace reiterated Kate's continued health in a statement to NBC News, noting the 42-year-old was "making good progress."