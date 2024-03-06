Prince William’s Spokesperson Addresses Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories

Prince William is too busy to listen to the noise.
Amid Kate Middleton's ongoing seclusion from the public eye after undergoing planned abdominal surgery in January, the internet has become obsessed with speculating over her whereabouts. But amid the supposition—which has taken a turn for the comical—the Prince of Wales has eyes only for his duties.
"His focus is on his work," his spokesperson told People March 6, "and not on social media."
It is unlikely then, that the Prince of Wales has seen the many jokes that have begun circling on social media, satirically speculating over Kate's true location (with theories including she's currently on The Masked Singer and Big Brother, that she's recovering from a Brazilian butt lift or that she's waiting for botched bangs to grow out.)
However, curiosity over what exactly is going on with Kate only grew after William canceled an appearance at his godfather King Constantine II of Greece's memorial service due to a "personal matter" on Feb. 27. At the time, Kensington Palace reiterated Kate's continued health in a statement to NBC News, noting the 42-year-old was "making good progress."
Two days later, the palace issued an additional statement to E! News regarding Kate's absence from royal duties, noting it's in keeping with the original announcement saying she'd be stepping back through the Easter holiday.
"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," a spokesperson said Feb. 29. "That guidance stands."
But as the number of theories continues to increase, Kate—who shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with William—was spotted in public for the first time since she first stepped back from royal duties at the beginning of the year. The Princess of Wales was seen riding in the passenger seat of a car driven by her mother on March 4 near Windsor Castle, keeping a low profiled in a black top and large sunglasses.
Throughout Kate's health journey, one note the palace has continued to share is the family's gratitude to the health care workers who have taken care of her.
"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," Kensington Palace's Feb. 29 statement said. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."
