Former Greek King Constantine II Dead at 82

A former monarch has died.
Constantine II, who served as the last king of Greece, died at age 82, The Associated Press confirms. Doctors announced his passing on Jan. 10.
Per the outlet, staff at the Hygeia Hospital in Athens report that Constantine II passed after receiving care in the intensive care unit. A cause of death has not been revealed.
The former ruler, who is the son of King George II's younger brother King Paul, led a life with many milestones. Prior to becoming King, Constantine competed in the Olympics in 1960, taking home a gold medal for sailing in the Dragon class.Three years later, in 1963, he was made an International Olympic Committee member (a membership he maintained until 1974.)
A few years after his athletic accomplishment, Constantine ascended the throne at age 23, after his father passed away on March 6, 1964 due to cancer. That same year, Constantine married former Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark.
According to the Associated Press, the monarchy in Greece was abolished in 1973, and democracy was restored in 1974, thus the country no longer recognized Constantine's and his children's titles of nobility. Following the fall of the monarchy, Constantine remained in exile, only visiting the country on occasion until returning for good in 2010, per the outlet.
Away from Greece, he lived in Hampstead Garden Suburb in London, per the outlet. Constantine reportedly maintained a close bond with his second cousin King Charles III.
He is survived by his wife Princess Anne-Marie; his sister of Queen Margrethe II; his five children Alexia, Pavlos, Nikolaos, Theodora and Philippos; and nine grandchildren.