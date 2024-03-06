Camila Cabello Reveals the Real Reason Why She Left Fifth Harmony

Watch : Camila Cabello Goes Blonde: See Her Sexy New Look!

Camila Cabello never wanted to make anyone mad.

Fans everywhere were heartbroken when the the "Havana" singer made her 2016 exit from Fifth Harmony, saying goodbye to her time with bandmates Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui. Ultimately, it came down to her passion for songwriting.

"I can remember waking up on tour," Camila said during the March 6 episode of Call Her Daddy, "and going to my hotel room at like 7 a.m. and going to my garage band and like writing songs, cause I didn't want to do it while everybody was there and I had such a passion that turned into writing. And at first I was like, 'Oh maybe I wanna write for other people.' But then it turned into like, 'No, actually I want to sing these songs by myself.'"

She continued, "I started distancing myself from the group vision, and it felt like you know they were still really passionate and into that and so, I was just like, ‘I'm not happy here anymore, it doesn't feel aligned.'"