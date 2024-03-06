Camila Cabello Reveals the Real Reason Why She Left Fifth Harmony

Nearly eight years after leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello detailed why she really stepped away from the girl group.

Camila Cabello never wanted to make anyone mad.

Fans everywhere were heartbroken when the the "Havana" singer made her 2016 exit from Fifth Harmony, saying goodbye to her time with bandmates Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui. Ultimately, it came down to her passion for songwriting. 

"I can remember waking up on tour," Camila said during the March 6 episode of Call Her Daddy, "and going to my hotel room at like 7 a.m. and going to my garage band and like writing songs, cause I didn't want to do it while everybody was there and I had such a passion that turned into writing. And at first I was like, 'Oh maybe I wanna write for other people.' But then it turned into like, 'No, actually I want to sing these songs by myself.'"

She continued, "I started distancing myself from the group vision, and it felt like you know they were still really passionate and into that and so, I was just like, ‘I'm not happy here anymore, it doesn't feel aligned.'"

But looking back on her time with the band—which officially split two years after Camila's exit—she knows it was worth it. 

"I feel like I can really focus on and remember the really joyful times," the 27-yer-old said. "And I grew a lot in that group."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

And no matter what tensions may have arisen during her exit—including conflicting stories about whether Camila talked to the other members before her departure, which she claims she did—Camila has said she and her former bandmates are in a good place now.

"We have been, like, supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff," she told Reuters in 2022. "I'm like, in a really good place with them."

In fact in her song "Psychofreak" from her Familia album released that year, she sang, "I don't blame the girls for how it went down."

