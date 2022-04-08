Camila Cabello Reveals Where She Stands With Fifth Harmony Members After 2016 Exit

Things will never be the same between Camila Cabello and the other four members of Fifth Harmony.
After releasing her new album Familia on April 8, fans noticed that the "Havana" singer addressed her 2016 split from the group—which included Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui—on the track "Psychofreak."
In the song, Cabello, 25, sings, "I don't blame the girls for how it went down."
During a conversation with Reuters published April 7, Cabello confirmed that the lyrics were in fact about her former group members, telling the publication that the song was "basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up like my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry."
The "Señorita" singer added that she and the other four women have had limited interaction since the split, but it's remained positive.
"We have been, like, supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff," she told Reuters. "I'm like, in a really good place with them."
In December 2016, Fifth Harmony announced that Cabello was leaving the group. "After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony," the statement, which was posted to Instagram, read. "We wish her well."
The group added that they would be moving on as a quartet.
At the time, Cabello slammed Fifth Harmony's statement, which accused her of leaving the group without talking to the girls. She wrote on Instagram that her team's involvement in her departure was "simply not true," adding, "I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way."
Things between the "Bam Bam" singer and the other four women became worse when the group took a jab at Cabello during their 2017 MTV VMAs performance, in which a fifth woman was abruptly yanked from the stage before the rest of the group began singing.
Cabello told the New York Times that the performance "hurt her feelings."
"I think there's a healthy amount of space you need to give certain things," she told the publication. "I have to make space for the good stuff to happen in my life. I don't like holding onto the past, especially when it's stuff that, in my opinion, is just petty."
In March 2018, the remaining Fifth Harmony members announced that they would be taking a hiatus after six years together.
"We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find out footing as individuals," the group said in a statement. "In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family."