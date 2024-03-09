Julianne Hough Reveals the One Exercise She Squeezes in During a Jam-Packed Day

Watch : Julianne Hough Speaks Out After Derek's Wife's Surgery

Sometimes, less is more.

Just ask Julianne Hough, who shared the exercise she blocks out time for when she has a jam-packed schedule.

"I know that I can walk around the hills with my dog," the Dancing With the Stars host told E! News in an exclusive interview. "That's key because I have to get her out, too. But movement in general, whether it's 10 minutes or five minutes of something, I have to move my body."

And while Julianne revealed she works out at least five times a week, she explained why she focuses on fitness from the inside out.

"This is the age of energetic health," she explained, "because if you can change your energy, then you can change your mindset, and then you can change your physicality. We've been going about it the other way, which is: If I'm physical, then my body is going to look good. But if you focus more on your energy, then you get fitness as a plus."