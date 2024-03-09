Julianne Hough Reveals the One Exercise She Squeezes in During a Jam-Packed Day

Sometimes, less is more.
Just ask Julianne Hough, who shared the exercise she blocks out time for when she has a jam-packed schedule.
"I know that I can walk around the hills with my dog," the Dancing With the Stars host told E! News in an exclusive interview. "That's key because I have to get her out, too. But movement in general, whether it's 10 minutes or five minutes of something, I have to move my body."
And while Julianne revealed she works out at least five times a week, she explained why she focuses on fitness from the inside out.
"This is the age of energetic health," she explained, "because if you can change your energy, then you can change your mindset, and then you can change your physicality. We've been going about it the other way, which is: If I'm physical, then my body is going to look good. But if you focus more on your energy, then you get fitness as a plus."
Julianne's philosophy is part of the reason she designed Kinrgy—a fitness and wellness platform that combines dance cardio with mindful movement and meditation. And now, she's expanding the program from a digital space to IRL after opening a studio with Xponential Fitness in West Hollywood.
"For me, movement equals life," the 35-year-old expressed. "Motion equals emotion."
At the end of the day, the Footloose actress wants fitness to be fun and functional.
"The more you move, it directly affects the way you feel," she said. "Whether it's a Kinrgy class or doing Pilates or yoga, the fact that we get to combine all of those modalities is my favorite because I love versatility."
As Julianne put it, "I need a little bit of something different and unique so that my brain stays active."
And while the Safe Haven star gets to reshift her energy during a sweat session, she also lets it out in other ways. For instance, her drastic bob haircut, which she debuted in January, was a result of needing a fresh start.
"I've had every hair color, cut, style that you can imagine," she noted. "Whenever I change my hair, you know I'm going through something transformative. Because it's my outward expression of whatever is going on internally. I cut off all the years or the months of old energy, and start anew."
She added, "When I've cut my hair, you always know, 'She's on fire. Something's about to go down.'"