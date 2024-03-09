Inside 2024 Oscar Nominee Emma Stone's Winning Romance With Husband Dave McCary

Watch : Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Step Out for Rare Red Carpet Date

When Emma Stone launched into her 2024 Golden Globes acceptance speech with, "Dave, I have to start with you really quickly. I love you so much, thank you for everything," you'd have been forgiven if you weren't entirely sure who she was talking about.

Because the last time Stone won the Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy—for 2016's La La Land—there was no Dave to thank.

Dave McCary existed, of course. But the Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live writer wouldn't be spotted out with Stone until six months after that triumphant 2017 awards season came to a close with her Best Actress Oscar win for her turn as an aspiring actress who forgoes love with an intense jazz musician to follow her dreams.

Seven years later, Stone is nominated yet again for Best Actress heading into the 2024 Oscars on March 10, this time for her spirited performance in Poor Things as a reanimated woman in the midst of a sexual and moral awakening (and she's a double nominee as a producer on the Best Picture contender).

But now, McCary has been her husband since at least September 2020 and they share daughter Louise, who turns 3 on March 13.

And their habit of not talking about their relationship at all makes Stone's Globes shout-out to McCary all the more special.