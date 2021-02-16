Emma Stone Transforms Into Cruella de Vil in First Cruella Movie Poster

Watch : Emma Stone Is Pregnant!

Emma Stone, is that you?

The Oscar winner, who is currently expecting her first baby, has transformed into the iconically cruel role of Cruella de Vil for Disney's upcoming Cruella film. The live-action standalone movie, set for release this May, will follow Stone as she portrays a younger version of the 101 Dalmatians villain.

Ahead of the trailer's release on Feb. 17, Disney dropped the first poster for the highly anticipated film. Along with a photo of the 32-year-old La La Land actress sporting the character's signature black and white hair, with a perm twist, Disney captioned their post, "Hello, Cruel World. New Trailer Tomorrow."

Back in August 2019, during Disney's D23 Expo convention, the company shared the first still from the movie, showing Stone's character dressed in a leather jacket while walking three Dalmatians. "Since you're such huge Disney fans, we wanted to let you know a bit about the story," Stone told the D23 crowd at the time. "1970s set in London, it's punk rock."