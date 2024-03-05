Why Dakota Johnson Says She'll "Never Do Anything” Like Madame Web Again

Watch : Watch Dakota Johnson Bare All at Madame Web Premiere

Dakota Johnson won't be swinging into another blockbuster film anytime soon.

While reflecting on the negative reviews her new film Madame Web has received since its Feb. 14 release, the 34-year-old shared where she wants her career to go from here.

"Unfortunately, I'm not surprised that this has gone down the way it has," Dakota told Bustle in an interview published March 5. "It's so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made—and it's even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what's really freaking me out—decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it's made by committee."

"Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them," she continued. "You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they're not."