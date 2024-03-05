Why Dakota Johnson Says She'll "Never Do Anything” Like Madame Web Again

Dakota Johnson won't be swinging into another blockbuster film anytime soon.
While reflecting on the negative reviews her new film Madame Web has received since its Feb. 14 release, the 34-year-old shared where she wants her career to go from here.
"Unfortunately, I'm not surprised that this has gone down the way it has," Dakota told Bustle in an interview published March 5. "It's so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made—and it's even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what's really freaking me out—decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it's made by committee."
"Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them," she continued. "You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they're not."
The Sony film, which also starred Sydney Sweeney and Emma Roberts, has been largely derided by critics, eventually landing it 12 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And ultimately, Dakota isn't surprised by the result, adding, "Of course, it's not nice to be a part of something that's ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand."
But while she doesn't plan on doing another big budget film any time soon, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress acknowledged that she learned a lot from the experience.
"I had never done anything like it before," she explained of making the superhero film. "I probably will never do anything like it again because I don't make sense in that world. And I know that now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's one thing and then as you're making it, it becomes a completely different thing."
Dakota has always been candid about filming projects—no matter how big or small. In fact, she didn't hold back when sharing her thoughts on filming her cameo on The Office series finale.
"That was honestly the worst time of my life," she shared on Late Night With Seth Meyers Feb. 8. "They were like, 'Do you want to be in the series finale?' And I was like, 'Of course,' thinking that I'd show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks. And I'm barely in the f--king show."
If there's one thing Dakota is going to do, it's speak her mind. Keep reading to relive some of her realest moments.