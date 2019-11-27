Well, this is fifty shades of uncomfortable.

Dakota Johnson's interview with Ellen DeGeneres started off on the wrong foot—and only got worse from there. While discussing the actress' recent 30th birthday, The Ellen DeGeneres Show host couldn't help but wonder why she didn't score an invite to the star-studded bash. (Partygoers included boyfriend Chris Martin, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Miley Cyrus.)

"You were invited," Dakota insisted. "Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of s*%t about not inviting you, but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited. I didn't even know you liked me!"

Now, that's simply not the truth. At least, according to Ellen. "Of course I like you," she said. "You knew I liked you! You've been on the show many times and don't I show like." Cue the awkward silence.

As Ellen continued to maintain she was excluded from the guest list, Dakota interrupted, asking the show's executive producer Jonathan Norman to back her up.