Luann de Lesseps and Mary-Kate Olsen's Ex Olivier Sarkozy Grab Lunch in NYC

Be cool. Don't be all, like, uncool and find out why Luann de Lesseps is making headlines.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum was recently spotted out for lunch with Mary-Kate Olsen's ex Olivier Sarkozy.

Luann, 58, and Olivier, 54, were seen smiling as they strolled side by side in NYC after leaving the restaurant Le Bilboquet on March 4, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

E! News has reached out to the reality star's and the French banker's reps for comment on where they stand but has yet to hear back.

The sighting comes three years after Olivier and Mary-Kate reached a divorce settlement. The fashion designer filed for divorce from the businessman in 2020 after nearly five years of marriage. Prior to his relationship with the Full House alum, Olivier was married to Charlotte Bernard, with whom he shares two children.

Meanwhile, Luann wed Tom D'Agostino on New Year's Eve in 2016; however, she announced their divorce less than a year later. Previously, she was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps, who made her a countess and is father to her kids Victoria and Noel.