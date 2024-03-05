Luann de Lesseps and Mary-Kate Olsen's Ex Olivier Sarkozy Grab Lunch in NYC

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps was recently spotted with French banker Olivier Sarkozy three years after he reached his divorce settlement with Mary-Kate Olsen.

Watch: Luann de Lesseps Teases "Scary Island Part 2" on "Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 4

Be cool. Don't be all, like, uncool and find out why Luann de Lesseps is making headlines.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum was recently spotted out for lunch with Mary-Kate Olsen's ex Olivier Sarkozy

Luann, 58, and Olivier, 54, were seen smiling as they strolled side by side in NYC after leaving the restaurant Le Bilboquet on March 4, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

E! News has reached out to the reality star's and the French banker's reps for comment on where they stand but has yet to hear back.

The sighting comes three years after Olivier and Mary-Kate reached a divorce settlement. The fashion designer filed for divorce from the businessman in 2020 after nearly five years of marriage. Prior to his relationship with the Full House alum, Olivier was married to Charlotte Bernard, with whom he shares two children.

Meanwhile, Luann wed Tom D'Agostino on New Year's Eve in 2016; however, she announced their divorce less than a year later. Previously, she was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps, who made her a countess and is father to her kids Victoria and Noel.

And while fans know Luann loves feelin' Jovani, she recently shared what makes her feel a spark with someone. Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show in January, the cabaret singer said she wants to manifest a "true partner"—noting she's looking for someone who is age-appropriate and has a career—and that she enjoys dating.

"I love men, and I like to date and I like to flirt, and I think there's nothing wrong with that," Luann added. "I'm living my best life in my 50s that's all I can say."

