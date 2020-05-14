Mary-Kate Olsen Loses Bid to Submit Emergency Divorce Filing

Mary-Kate Olsen's request to submit an emergency divorce filing has been denied.
New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen confirmed the setback, telling E! News that only "essential, emergency" filings are being accepted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz ruled Thursday that Olsen's emergency petition to begin divorce proceedings against Olivier Sarkozy would not move forward.
"The original filing was rejected by the New York County Clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure," Chalfen tells us. "They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to the ex-party State Supreme Court Judge. He just decided that it is not an essential matter so they can't file anything at this point."
On Wednesday, May 13, the former child star filed documents that claimed she had initially attempted to file for divorce a month prior, but was unable to because of restrictions put in place following the COVID-19 outbreak.
In the filing obtained by Page Six, Olsen, 33, reportedly states, "This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19."
"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well," she stated, according to the outlet.
Meanwhile, a source told E! News that the dynamic between Mary-Kate and Olivier has become acrimonious.
"It's gotten very ugly between them," our insider shared. "She's done with the drama."
For now, we're told Mary-Kate is spending time with twin sister Ashley Olsen and their friends outside of New York City.
Mary-Kate, who has unsurprisingly not commented on the split news, married the French baker in 2015 after three years together.